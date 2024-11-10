Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan teases cast reunion following show's cancellation

Bridget Moynahan has teased a Blue Bloods reunion. Following CBS' decision to cancel the series, the actress sat down with TVLine Spotlight for an in-depth conversation on Thursday, revealing that the cast would be game for a get-together on-screen.

"Yeah, why not," Bridget, 53, replied when asked about the possibility. "But I mean we can't have that many years [away]!" she joked.

© Getty Images Bridget Moynahan told fans that the cast would be up for an on-screen reunion

Bridget and her co-stars have spoken about their tight-knit bond in previous interviews, and they've also voiced their disappointment following the show's cancellation in November 2023.

During her latest chat for TVLine Spotlight, the mom-of-one was asked about the network's decision to end Blue Bloods. "I don't quite understand it… But it is what it is," she replied.

© Getty Bridget still doesn't understand why CBS cancelled the show

"I mean, we have incredible ratings… and there's a loyal fanbase that would make the time on a Friday night to sit down and watch it, or make time over the weekend.

"There's a younger generation coming in and appreciating the great stories, but also the good values," she continued. "You're hard-pressed to find those values in stories on television right now."

It's not the first time that Bridget has opened up about Blue Bloods' bittersweet conclusion. In October, the 53-year-old joined Sherri Shepherd on her hit talk show, where she declared: "I want my job back!"

"It was a good run. 14 years with a group of people, we were a family on and off the screen," Bridget told Sherri, adding that she keeps in touch with her co-stars. The series wrapped filming in June.

Blue Bloods's Bridget Moynahan Says 'I Want My Job Back' After Show Cancellation

"Vanessa [Ray], Donnie [Wahlberg] and I, we get together," the actress said. "We're still celebrating people's birthdays and having fun out there. So, [I] miss them on a daily basis."

Bridget is particularly close to her on-screen brother, Donnie, who she'd crossed paths with before landing her role on Blue Bloods. The pair, who began filming the drama in 2010, knew they were going to be "friends forever" after hitting it off while working on the pilot of a different show.

© Getty Bridget has a close friendship with her co-star, Donnie Wahlberg

"We did a pilot before Blue Bloods and we got along so well," Donnie told The Drew Barrymore Show in May. "Then, when I read Blue Bloods for the first time, I was like 'Oh my god, Bridget has to play my sister.'"

Noting that the pilot for the first series was never made, Donnie noted that he'd really wanted to work with the actress again, and eventually got his wish.

© Getty Bridget helped to set Donnie up with his future wife, Jenny McCarthy

During their time on Blue Bloods, Bridget even helped to set Donnie up with Jenny McCarthy, who he later married in 2014. "I knew you guys were already like a super hot, flirtation already," Bridget said to her pal on The Drew Barrymore Show. "But I definitely said – as my mother would say - he's a good doobie."

Chiming in, Donnie noted that Jenny, who was already friends with Bridget, asked her questions about him during the early days of their relationship. "Thankfully Bridget said good things," he beamed.