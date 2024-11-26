Midsomer Murders fans furious at 'disrespect' from ITV

Fans of the beloved ITV cosy crime series Midsomer Murders are not happy. While UK viewers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of series 24, it seems the United States has already got a head start, and fans aren't holding back their frustration.

The latest series (series 24) of Midsomer Murders has been released in America ahead of its UK debut, leaving many British viewers feeling sidelined and rather annoyed about the whole thing.

WATCH: Midsomer Murders viewers distracted by major change

Fans in the UK have only just finished watching series 23, and viewers across the pond are already a whole series ahead, which doesn't sound fair at all.

Why does the US get new episodes first?

© ITV Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter in Midsomer Murders

The news broke after streaming platform BritBox made series 24 available to its subscribers. Meanwhile, UK fans are left wondering when they'll get to catch up with DCI John Barnaby and the idyllic – yet murder-filled – villages of Midsomer when the new series eventually comes to ITV.

One disgruntled viewer took to social media to air their feelings, writing:

"It's a UK show made for a UK audience (and on UK television for many years), but the station airing it doesn't care about UK fans. Two years or more we've waited for this episode while every other country has seen it."

Another chimed in, writing: "It's ridiculous, there are 5 more episodes not screened yet in the UK of Midsomer Murders, and ITV are showing another bloody repeat tonight. @ITV @ITVX sort it out."

They continued: "@ITVX, why are you showing episodes of #MidsomerMurders in the USA before they are shown in the UK?"

Spoilers are ruining the surprise for UK viewers

© ITV Barnaby, Winter and Perkins in Midsomer Murders series 23

To make matters worse, spoilers are starting to crop up online, much to the annoyance of UK audiences. Plot points and even episode summaries have begun circulating on forums and social media, taking away the element of surprise for many fans.

ITV has now released new spoilers to prepare British fans for the new series when it eventually airs. It's been confirmed that Midsomer Murders series 24 will be released on ITV at some point next year, but the exact release date has still not been unveiled.

Series 24 will consist of four episodes in total, and there look set to be more twists, turns, and murders than ever before. The new series will kick off for UK viewers on ITV with an episode called The Devil's Work.

What can fans expect from series 24?

© ITV Midsomer Murders fans in the UK are not happy

The episode's teaser reads as follows: "The demise of the Shirewell patriarch sparks a vicious inheritance dispute when eldest son Lucian announces plans to break up an estate that's been in his family for centuries."

The second episode, called Book of the Dead, will centre on the tragic tale of an author who is brutally murdered, and there's a nationwide hunt for the person behind the crime. Barnaby and Winter will be tasked with "finding the killer among a group of dedicated seekers".

© ITV UK viewers need Midsomer Murders series 24 sooner rather than later

Episode three, called Claws Out, will take viewers on a rather different path. The episode will focus on an animal investigation after the death of a pet detective.

The series' final episode will take things up a notch with multiple murders. A Texan oil tycoon will be coming to Midsomer's "greenest village", and a string of grisly and gruesome murders will soon ensue.

It'll be up to the residents to put a stop to the murders once and for all.

What's next for the cosy crime favourite?

© ITV Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix in Midsomer Murders

ITV hasn't yet confirmed an exact release date for the latest episodes in the UK, leaving fans in limbo. However, it has been confirmed that fans of Midsomer Murders in the United Kingdom will get to watch the latest series at some point in 2025.

Until then, UK viewers will have to steer clear of spoilers – and keep making their voices heard.