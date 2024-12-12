Tom Brittney shares glimpse of new film project – and it's worlds away from Grantchester

Tom Brittney is looking to the future. After waving goodbye to Grantchester, the actor has landed a brand new project, and it's worlds away from the detective drama.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the TV star revealed that he'd jetted to Thailand for reasons unknown. Sharing a photo of a boat moored on a sandy beach, Tom remained coy, captioning the tropical snap with a film clapperboard emoji.

© Instagram Tom Brittney posted a photo from Thailand

The 34-year-old's production schedule remains a mystery, but we do know that Tom has a roster of projects waiting in the wings. Among them, the actor is poised to executive produce an upcoming feature, titled Goodnight Darling. Based on true events, Corestar Media has obtained the rights to Mavis Eccleston's heartbreaking story.

A devoted and loving wife, Mavis survived a pact to take her own life and the life of her terminally ill husband, Dennis, who was in immense pain from cancer. After being arrested and tried for murder, the 79-year-old was eventually cleared of charges and has gone on to campaign for changes in the law on assisted dying.

"When I first met Mavis and her family, I was heartbroken at their horrific ordeal," Tom said in March.

© Getty Tom has a number of projects in the works

"I'm honoured that the Ecclestons have allowed us to tell their story, and to share with a wider audience, in the hope that reform is brought about so that no one ever has to endure the pain that Mavis and their family faced."

A release date is yet to be announced, with Deadline stating that the story could be made as a film or TV series. Tom is yet to confirm that he's begun working on it.

© @tombrittney/Instagram Tom started shooting Joe in October

In the meantime, the Grantchester alum has been spending time on the film Joe – which will mark his feature directorial debut.

According to Film Updates, the upcoming movie is adapted from Jon Ransom's debut novel, The Whale Tattoo, which won a Polari prize, one of the UK's premier awards for LGBTQ+ literature. Jon has penned the screenplay for the film. In October, Tom posted a photo of Joe's official clapperboard, complete with his title as 'director'.

© PBS/ITV Tom left Grantchester in June

For the star, leaving Grantchester was all about finding new opportunities, which is exactly what he's done. Opening up about his decision to leave the show, Tom told TV Insider: "I've loved it, but I needed to stretch my legs as an actor."

Echoing this sentiment in an interview with The Rakish Gent, he said: "I wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while!"