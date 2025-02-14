Grantchester's Robson Green shares rare detail about private life with partner

Robson Green is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to his starring role in ITV's hit detective drama Grantchester, as well as his BBC travel series, Weekend Escapes. But when he's not busy filming his latest project, the 60-year-old likes to spend his free time with his partner, Zoila Brozas, who is billed as a production assistant on his documentary show.

Last year, Robson shared an insight into his relationship with Zoila, whom he reportedly met in 2016 when she was a Sunday school teacher and married to a vicar.

The actor revealed that the pair often holiday in Zoila's home country, the Philippines. "My partner is from the Philippines, so we go over there a lot, especially to Palawan," he told The Times in January 2024.

Sharing his love for the Southeast Asian country and its culture, he continued: "Recently we went to the south to see where the Spanish settled in the 16th century and visited the old camps they set up when they pillaged the area. Weekends for Filipinos are about reconnecting with family and I really like that. There might be a music festival or a dance and they'll roast a pig. Again, the fishermen out there are terrific, so I'll go out with the locals and watch the sunset as I'm casting a line."

© Joe Maher/WireImage, Getty Robson and Zoila pictured in 2019

This isn't the first time Robson has opened up about his partner. In January 2023, the Soldier Soldier star praised Zoila's culinary talents. "Zoila's an amazing cook," he told The Times. "She looks incredible, she's super-healthy and she's always exercising — she's really into yoga and she's got the kindest heart you've ever come across."

© Getty Robson with his ex-wife Vanya Seager

As for whether the pair have any plans to tie the knot, the actor said: "No, I've done enough of that. We're very happy together."

Before his current relationship, Robson had been married to his first wife Alison Ogilvie for eight years, and his second wife Vanya Seager for 12 years. Through his second marriage, Robson became a proud dad to his son, Taylor Seager-Green, who studied classical civilisation at Exeter University and plays hockey for England, according to a 2023 article in The Times.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Robson with his son Taylor in 2003

Opening up about his approach to parenting after his split from Vanya, Robson explained how being a good dad was his priority. "OK, maybe it is being away all the time, maybe it’s not being the greatest husband in the world, but by default that does not make you a bad father. But I try to keep my side of the street clean and I am a good dad," he told MailOnline in 2013. "You get to the point where you may be great as individuals but you're not great for one another. I've had to explain that to Taylor."