Scrooged: where is the cast of the Christmas classic now?

Scrooged became a Christmas classic, following its premiere in 1988. A retelling of Charles Dickens's festive tale, Bill Murray lends his comedic talents to the role of Frank Cross – the embittered and cynical president of IBC television.

Obsessed with making his live broadcast of A Christmas Carol successful, Frank quickly learns that there's more to life, after coming face to face with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Joining Bill in the holiday hit, Karen Allen, John Glover and Carol Kane also star, and this year, the film marked its 36th birthday. Wondering where the cast is now? We've got the lowdown…

Bill Murray Bill Murray has had a slew of box office hits, including Ghostbusters (1984), Scrooged (1988), Charlie's Angels (2000) and Garfield: The Movie (2004). A force of nature, the actor recently turned 74 and remains busier than ever. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), and The Friend (2024) are among his latest projects. Meanwhile, Bill has also begun working on Wes Anderson's upcoming film, The Phoenician Scheme, which is expected to debut in 2025. Away from the cameras, Bill tends to keep a low profile. A father of six, he shares sons, Homer and Luke with his first wife, Margaret Kelly. Following their divorce in 1996, he then married Jennifer Butler, before welcoming four more sons: Caleb, Jackson, Cooper, and Lincoln. Bill and Jennifer ended their marriage in 2008. In 2023, it was widely reported that Bill was dating singer, Kelis. By August of that year, several publications suggested that they had gone their separate ways. The A-lister is currently believed to be single.

Karen Allen Karen Allen has appeared in some of the most iconic movies of all time, namely the Indiana Jones franchise. Following the release of Scrooged, she starred in Malcolm X (1992), The Perfect Storm (2000) and Year by the Sea (2016), Karen reprised her career-defining role as Marion Ravenwood in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). On a personal note, the actress was previously married to Kale Browne, with whom she shares a son named Nicholas. A woman of many talents, Karen also runs a textile company – Karen Allen Fiber Arts – and has a store in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

John Glover Fans of the movie will recognise John Glover as the antagonistic Brice Cummings. Boasting an extensive filmography, the 80-year-old actor has also appeared in Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990), Batman & Robin (1997), and Smallville (2001-2011). In the last five years, you may have spotted him in Shazam! (2019), and Fear the Walking Dead (2021) as well. John is happily married to sculptor Adam Kurtzman, whom he began dating in 1993.

Carol Kane Carol Kane starred as the Ghost of Christmas Present. The actress had already made a name for herself, with roles in Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Annie Hall (1977), When a Stranger Calls (1979) and The Princess Bride (1987), when she joined the Christmas flick. A triple threat, Carol has also trodden the boards, appearing in the role of Madame Morrible in the Broadway production of Wicked. Migration (2023) and Between the Temples (2024) are her latest film credits. Carol, 72, was previously in a relationship with Woody Harrelson, which ended in 1988. The two have since remained friends. Speaking with Closer in 2018, the Hollywood star revealed that kids were never on the cards for her. "I have four-legged children — the best people in the world are doggies!" she began. "I never had two-legged kids on purpose, because I never felt that I would be calm and stable enough to be the kind of mother I'd like to be. I don't think everyone randomly is mother material." Currently, Carol is believed to be single.