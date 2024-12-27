Bradley Walsh shocked as Anne Hegerty impersonator crashes onto The Chase's set

The Chase's Christmas special took an unexpected turn on Wednesday night as an Anne Hegerty impersonator crashed onto the set. Host Bradley Walsh and the studio audience were left in stitches at the festive surprise.

The hilarious moment came when Bradley spotted what appeared to be Anne, known as The Governess, walking onto the set. But as the lights went up, it was revealed that the impersonator was none other than fellow Chaser, Shaun Wallace.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stunned In Bodycon dress to take on the chasers

Shaun Wallace steals the spotlight

© ITV Shaun turned up dressed as Anne

Shaun, also known as The Dark Destroyer, went all out with his transformation. Dressed in Anne's signature grey suit, complete with a cropped brown wig, bold red lipstick, and festive glitter eyeshadow, he had the audience roaring with laughter.

Bradley was visibly shocked and asked: "Who have you come as?" Shaun, holding a copy of The Chase board game, replied: "I'm Anne Hegerty, from The Chase board game."

Hilarious antics

© ITV Bradley Walsh and Alexander Armstrong couldn't believe what they were seeing

The laughs didn't stop there. Shaun imitated Anne's mannerisms, including her trademark coughs and mutterings, before delivering the line: "My knickers have melted," which sent everyone into hysterics.

Bradley struggled to keep a straight face as the celebrity panel and studio audience erupted with laughter. The festive fun perfectly set the tone for the special episode.

A festive showdown

© ITV Anne Hegerty on The Chase

The Christmas special featured a star-studded lineup, including Benidorm actor Tony Maudsley, Olympic trampoline champion Bryony Page, actress Kerry Godliman, and Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong.

The team performed impressively, making it to the final chase with a staggering £116,000 prize pot. They worked together to secure a 23-question lead over The Vixen, played by Jenny Ryan.

A well-deserved win

© ITV Mark on The Chase

Jenny praised the team's efforts before the final chase, saying: "Sensational work, a great team performance." Despite her best efforts, The Vixen couldn't catch the team, falling short by three questions.

The celebrities celebrated their win, with each member excited to share their prize money with their chosen charities. Tony donated his £29,000 share to Zoe's Place, a hospice in Liverpool. Bryony supported The Wingate Special Children's Trust, Kerry backed Action for Children, and Alexander contributed to Newcastle's Lit & Phil library.

A festive favourite

Bradley Walsh gobsmacked on The Chase

The Christmas special was a hit with viewers, blending laughter, drama, and heartwarming moments. Shaun Wallace's impersonation of Anne Hegerty will undoubtedly go down as one of The Chase's most memorable moments.

Fans can catch up with The Chase on ITVX to relive all the festive fun.