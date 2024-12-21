The Chase star Mark Labbett furious after being 'benched' by ITV bosses

Mark Labbett, affectionately known as The Beast on The Chase, has expressed his frustration after being benched during the latest episode of Beat the Chasers.

The fan-favourite chaser took to social media to share his disappointment after being removed from play for three consecutive games, despite performing well in the first round.

Mark shares his thoughts

Mark, 59, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his annoyance, writing: "Why I get frustrated about #Beatthechasers: I get five right first game and then promptly benched for next three games. Supersub I guess."

His tweet quickly sparked a debate among fans, with some supporting his frustrations and others reasoning that the decision might have been to give contestants a fairer chance.

One fan replied: "The clue's in the show name, Mark. Gotta give the punters a chance. I don't think people would watch 'lose against the chasers'."

Another fan added: "It's not just about fairness; maybe the producers want to mix it up for variety."

Producer decisions questioned

The discussion also delved into how the chasers are chosen for each game. When asked by a follower if the selection process was random, Mark responded bluntly: "No. Producers' choice."

This revelation added fuel to the fire, with fans questioning whether the decision to bench Mark was purely for entertainment purposes.

Mark remains a key figure on The Chase

Mark has been a cornerstone of The Chase since it first aired in 2009. Alongside fellow chasers Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis, Mark has consistently impressed fans with his wealth of knowledge and quick wit.

Despite his frustrations with Beat the Chasers, Mark's popularity remains strong. His commitment to the show and interactions with fans have cemented him as one of the most beloved figures in British television.

A year of highs and lows

Off-screen, Mark has had a transformative year. The trivia expert has undergone a remarkable weight loss journey, shedding an impressive 19 stone. However, he recently revealed the end of his relationship with journalist Hayley Palmer after a year of dating.

Speaking to The Sun about the split, Mark said: "She's a lovely lady, and I was very lucky to date her for a year. But as I said… it's me, I got old."

Mark hinted that he isn't actively searching for love but hasn't ruled out the possibility of meeting someone new. "There's been no one since Hayley," he admitted, adding, "I'm not saying there won't be another one, but I'm certainly not looking."

What's next for The Beast?

While Mark may have felt sidelined on Beat the Chasers, his loyal fans continue to back him. Many hope ITV will provide more transparency about how chasers are selected for each round, ensuring the competition remains both fair and entertaining.

For now, viewers can catch Mark in action on The Chase, where his knowledge and quick comebacks continue to make him a standout star.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV, with episodes also available on ITVX.