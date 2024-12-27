Bradley Walsh's 'seriously bad' problem could see him need an operation

Bradley Walsh has spoken openly about a chronic eye condition that may require surgery in the future. The presenter, 64, is best known for hosting The Chase and Gladiators.

Bradley revealed that he suffers from blepharitis, a condition that often leaves his eyes red and swollen. During an interview in 2021, he shared how the condition affects his daily life.

A lifelong condition

© ITV Bradley Walsh has a very bad issue that could land him in hospital

Bradley explained: "People don't realise I have seriously bad blepharitis. I have to take one pill a day for it or I really struggle."

He added: "I am going to need my eyes operated on at some point to sort it out. So many times, people have commented on how I look. But they don't realise."

The TV star reassured fans that his symptoms are manageable with medication. "If I take medication, though, I'm fine," he said.

What is blepharitis?

© ITV Bradley suffers from a condition called blepharitis

According to the NHS, blepharitis is a condition that causes swollen, itchy eyelids. It can also result in crusty, dandruff-like flakes on the eyelashes.

Symptoms to look out for include sore eyelids, itchy eyes, a gritty feeling, and eyelids that stick together in the morning. The condition can also cause dry eye syndrome or cysts if left untreated.

The NHS recommends cleaning the eyelids regularly to manage the symptoms. In some cases, doctors may prescribe antibiotic creams or eyedrops.

A possible operation

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Bradley Walsh with his son, Barney

Bradley's case has been ongoing, and surgery may eventually be needed to address the problem. While the condition isn't life-threatening, it requires lifelong management to prevent complications.

Blepharitis is often caused by excessive bacteria at the base of the eyelashes or clogged oil glands in the eyelids. Regular care is essential to keeping the symptoms under control.

Festive appearances

© Matt Frost / ITV The Chase host Bradley Walsh

Despite his struggles with the condition, Bradley remains one of the busiest stars on television. On Boxing Day, he hosted a festive special of Blankety Blank on BBC One at 9pm.

The episode featured celebrity guests Jane McDonald, Oti Mabuse, Joel Dommett, Jonathan Ross, Sara Pascoe, and The Vivienne.

Fans also enjoyed Bradley on The Chase Christmas Special, which aired on Christmas Day. The episode featured actor Tony Maudsley, Olympic champion Bryony Page, comedian Kerry Godliman, and presenter Alexander Armstrong.

A fan favourite

© ITV Bradley Walsh is the presenter of The Chase

Bradley continues to be a fan favourite, with viewers praising his humour and warmth on-screen. His openness about his condition has also drawn support from fans.

While the prospect of surgery looms, Bradley remains positive and focused on his work. He is expected to return to hosting The Chase in the new year.