The Chase's Bradley Walsh left red-faced as he's called out by co-star after on-air blunder

Bradley Walsh found himself red-faced during a recent episode of The Chase. The much-loved host was called out by co-star Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen, for a slip-up that didn't go unnoticed.

The moment occurred during the episode that aired on December 19. Bradley was joined by contestants Rachel from Cardiff, Will from North Yorkshire, Martin from Enniskillen, and Jessica from Cornwall.

WATCH: Bradley and Barney Walsh share behind-the-scenes video from Breaking Dad series four

Bradley's slip-up

© ITV Bradley Walsh was branded corrupt on the previous episode of The Chase

While quizzing Rachel, Bradley asked: "What American city's main international airport is known as Lax?" Instead of pronouncing it "L-A-X," Bradley said "Lax."

Rachel was quick to correct him. She confidently replied: "It's LAX," before answering correctly with "Los Angeles."

Jenny Ryan calls him out

© ITV Bradley Walsh was left red-faced on this week's episode of The Chase

When it was time for Rachel to face her Chaser, it was The Vixen who stepped up. Jenny didn't hold back as she addressed Bradley's mistake.

She said: "Hello, retiary Rachel. There was some really great quizzing on display there, but what I particularly liked is that you corrected Brad. Yes, it usually is LAX, not Lax. Lax is Brad's attitude to this show."

The studio erupted in laughter, leaving Bradley visibly flustered. He quickly moved on with the game, but the light-hearted jab was clearly a highlight for viewers.

Another awkward moment

© ITV Bradley Walsh is the presenter of The Chase

This isn't the first time Bradley has been caught off guard. In a previous episode, contestant Tom revealed he had never seen a full episode of The Chase.

Bradley looked stunned as Tom admitted he had applied for the wrong show. "I meant to apply for Hunted, but I'm delighted to be here," Tom explained.

Bradley crossed his arms in disbelief and quipped: "The Chase. Hunted. Wow. I don't hold out much hope for you, Tom."

Fans react

Bradley Walsh gobsmacked on The Chase

Fans of The Chase were quick to comment on social media. One viewer wrote: "Bradley saying Lax instead of LAX was hilarious. Jenny calling him out made my night!"

Another added: "The banter between Bradley and Jenny is why I love this show. Comedy gold!"

From unexpected confessions to on-air slip-ups, The Chase never fails to entertain. Bradley's charisma and the playful dynamic with the Chasers continue to be a winning formula.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV and ITVX.