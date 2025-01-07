Silent Witness viewers saying same thing as show returns with major characters missing

Silent Witness returned to our screens with the season 28 premiere on Monday night and while fans were delighted to see leads Emilia Fox and David Caves back on their screens as Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson, they couldn't help but notice the absence of three major characters.

The long-running crime series, which began in 1996, follows a team of forensic scientists working at The Lyell Centre as they tackle dark and mysterious cases.

WATCH: Have you caught up on series 27?

The opening episode introduced the Lyell's new head, Harriet Maven (Maggie Steed) and while the character went down a storm with viewers, they were quick to notice the absence of Velvy (Alastair Michael), Gabriel (Aki Omoshaybi) and Cara (Rhiannon May).

Velvy and Gabriel's departures from the Lyell were addressed at the beginning of the episode, with Jack telling Nikki, "Good news from Velvy, he's started his master's in forensic science."

© BBC Studios/Gary Moyes Alastair Michael played Velvy

Looking down at his phone, he teases Harriet's arrival. "Harriet Maven. Oh my god, she's meant to be difficult. Very hard to work with they say," he says, before adding: "Come back Gabriel, all is forgiven. He skives off to university and we get her!"

Taking to social media, one person shared their disappointment, writing: "So disappointed, no Gabriel, no Cara and no Velvy, I felt they could have done so much with Velvy's character #SilentWitness," while another added: "No Gabriel, Velvy or Cara is disappointing #silentwitness."

© Kieron McCarron Fans noticed the absence of Alastair Michael and Aki Omoshaybi

A third fan penned: "So that explains why Gabriel and Velvy have left. I had thought Gabriel would be to do with the university and I'm so pleased for Velvy. Jack has been a good mentor and inspiration to him."

While fans were sad to see Velvy and Gabriel go, they praised the gripping episode and Harriet's introduction. One person wrote: "Just a fantastic start to the series! Really enjoying the new character's dynamic so far, even if I am still salty about Velvy and Cara not getting much of a goodbye! But such a fascinating subject, and @EmiliaFox & @MrDavidCaves on top form as ever."

© BBC Studios / Chris Baker The first episode introduced Harriet Maven (Maggie Steed)

A second fan penned: "Well, what can I say, you guys have done it again. A storyline that needed highlighting, fantastic #jakki scenes and a brilliant new boss. Love Harriet already. You knocked it out the park, as always. Can't wait for more," while a third agreed, adding: "What an opener! All the Jakki, making out in the office, Jack’s humour, Harriet’s arrival, the beautiful scenery and the classic twisty who dunnit!! #SilentWitness has done it again, the reason why it's been going strong since 1996."

For those yet to tune into the first episode of series 28, it sees Nikki and Jack investigate the death of an elderly woman after a body is mysteriously found in a cave.

© BBC Studios / Chris Baker Fans praised the gripping episode

The episode synopsis reads: "The death of an elderly woman found in a cave has the Lyell team asking what drives a person to murder someone so vulnerable. A new boss at the Lyell riles Jack."

Silent Witness continues on Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes one and two are available on BBC iPlayer.