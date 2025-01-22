Netflix confirms The Lincoln Lawyer's fate after fan outcry

Mickey Haller is back on the case! Following season three's success, Netflix has officially renewed The Lincoln Lawyer. According to Deadline, the legal drama is planning to enter production next month, with the fourth instalment based on Michael Connelly's novel, The Law of Innocence.

Confirming the news, co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said: "We are so excited to tell more stories with Mickey Haller, and especially thrilled to once again be shooting The Lincoln Lawyer in Los Angeles at this time.

© Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer is set to enter production on season four

"The show is in many ways a love letter to our city and an homage to the great tradition of LA noir, and after the tragedy of the fires we are so grateful and honored to be able to provide some stability and hope to the community."

While details surrounding the next instalment remain scarce, it has been announced that Neve Campbell, who plays Mickey's ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, will be reprising her role as Maggie McPherson.

© Netflix Neve Campbell will return in all 10 episodes of season four after having significantly less screen time in season three

Neve, who has been part of The Lincoln Lawyer from the very beginning, had notably less screen time in season three after appearing as a guest star in two episodes. As season four commences production, however, the Scream actress will feature in all 10 episodes and her character will have a significant storyline.

Alongside Neve, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as series lead, Mickey Haller. Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) are also among the line-up.

The Lincoln Lawyer's renewal comes after a fan outcry on social media. With season three climbing up Netflix's TV charts in 2024, the demand for a fourth series was huge. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), viewers had pleaded with the streamer for more episodes.

"Just finished the Lincoln lawyer need s4 to come out asappp," wrote one. "Finished season 3 and it was so good – kind of wish I'd spread it out, but there was just too much suspense! Now just the wait for season 4," tweeted a second.

© Netflix Season three ended with Mickey getting arrested

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Mickey can't catch a break. How do they end the season like that? Now, what, he's going to jail and Lorna has to defend him. I need the fourth season now."

As fans will remember, season three ended on a major cliffhanger. After deciding to take a break from his practice, Mickey loaded up his Lincoln Continental and planned to drive off into the sunset, before he was stopped by the police.

© Netflix Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Becki Newton are both expected to return

After the officer pointed out Mickey's missing license plate, he was drawn to a mysterious substance, which appeared to be blood, dripping from the bumper. As everyone's favourite lawyer protested, the policeman popped the trunk and discovered the body of Mickey's former client and con man, Sam Scales, who had been shot dead.

As season three cut to the credits, it looked like Mickey had been framed for murder and would need a pretty good attorney to get out of this one, but luckily he knows a few…

© Photo: Netflix Season 4 will be based on Michael Connelly's novel, The Law of Innocence

"As far as what it all means, hopefully we will be able to show you in Season 4," showrunner Ted Humphrey said after the finale. We can't wait to see what The Lincoln Lawyer has in store.