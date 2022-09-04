Is The Capture based on a true story? Find out all you need to know about the BBC drama's back story...

It's been a long wait but The Capture series two is finally here. The BBC drama, starring Holliday Grainger, once again sees DCI Rachel Carey take on a gripping case exploring the world of digital intelligence and surveillance.

Many have been enjoying the series so far when in returned to screens in August, but is the show a true story? Here's what we know…

Is The Capture based on a true story?

The Capture is fictional series written by Ben Chanan's and is based on his own research into the subject of deep fakes, surveillances and government intelligence. Therefore, there are elements of truths within the subject matter that forms the premise of the show.

He told the BBC back in 2019: "Now, barely a week goes by without a new warning about the potential horrors of facial recognition, deep-fakes or fake news," he said. "Perhaps we will soon have to find new ways to judge the veracity of video footage." However, the plot and storyline within the episodes of series one and two are fiction.

What is series two of The Capture about?

The synopsis for series two sounds gripping! It reads: "The next instalment of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

"Entrenched in the UK's own 'Correction' unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can't even trust her closest colleagues?"

Who stars in series two of The Capture?

As stated, Holliday Grainger is back as DCI Rachel Carey, but fans might be disappointed to hear that series one star, Callum Turner, has not reprised his role as Shaun.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said: "I think that's probably a clever move from Ben [Chanan, the writer]. I always thought that Shaun's story was finished, you know."

However, there are some new faces to look out for including: Happy Valley's Charlie Murphy, Succession's Rob Yang and The Crown’s Lia Williams. Not only that, but The Lazarus Project and I May Destroy You actor Paapa Essiedu is taking on a leading role as Isaac Turner MP. Meanwhile, Indira Varma plays Khadija Khan.

What are the fans making of series two of The Capture?

So far, fans are loving series two. One person wrote: "This show is actually phenomenal, been a while since the last time I've watched something so tense and gripping. Love it!" while another commented: "This is seriously stylish, thought-provoking television. Brilliantly done. Talk about 'Big Brother is watching you'. #thecapture."

