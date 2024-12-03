Dylan Dreyer's Today Show co-stars jump to the rescue following live blunder

Dylan Dreyer gave her co-stars some light entertainment on Tuesday's episode of Toda​y, after making a slight slip-up on the show.

The NBC daytime star was on the main show filling in for Carson Daly and reporting on the latest entertainment news.

The mother-of-three at one point made a slight mistake as she pronounced Timothee Chamalet's surname incorrectly, resulting in the other anchors stepping in. "Chamalet!"

Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin chimed in at once, as Al Roker teased: "Close though, close enough." "Chamalamadingdong," Al added laughing, while Hoda said: "Chamalama!"

"When somebody makes a mistake, we just let it go right by" Al continued, putting on a serious voice. "I didn't even notice!" Savannah Guthrie responded, as Hoda teased: "We just let it go right by!"

© NBC Dylan Dreyer's co-stars teased her following her on-air blunder

Dylan has been working on the Today Show since 2012, starting out both on Weekend Today as well as the Third Hour, but in 2022, she stepped down from her role on Weekend Today, to spend more time with her family.

She often fills in for Al on the weather when he is off, and has joked in the past that she is waiting for him to retire so that she can get his job.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer had mispronounced Timothee Chamalet's surname

The star also stepped in for Al in 2022, hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in his place while he was recovering following a medical scare.

Dylan loves her job, and alongside working on Today, she also hosts Earth Odyssey and writes children's books. She has written a successful franchise, Misty the Cloud, which has become a New York Times bestseller.

Dylan with her Today Show co-stars

The best-selling author often shares glimpses into her home life on social media, from pictures of her adorable children - Calvin, Oliver and Rusty - to insights into her life as a busy working mom.

She often posts relatable stories too, and last year admitted that while she's a pro at working on live TV and writing her own books, when it comes to reading to children, she finds it incredibly nerve-wracking.

© NBC Dylan has worked on Today for over a decade

She got candid in an Instagram post back in 2023, alongside a picture of herself holding up the book she had been asked to read - 'I'm not scared, you're scared', by Seth Meyers.

She wrote: "Mystery reader at Cal’s school today (he requested this book months ago for when I came into read). I was standing outside his classroom when he came running out to use the restroom. "I quickly ran and hid in a corner by the water fountains. Why do I get more nervous reading to my kid’s class than any other thing I do???"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her family

Fellow parents quickly reassured Dylan that this was totally normal, with one writing: "Your job is your job, this is personal," while another wrote: "Because it is the most important thing you do." A third added: "Mystery reader is very intimidating!! Kids will tell you like it is, no filter." A fourth sweetly remarked: "Because you're the mom. Just his mom. And that’s so precious. You’re the best."