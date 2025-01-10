Today's TV blunder on Hoda Kotb's last day revealed as co-hosts descend into chaos — watch

What a way to go! Hoda Kotb's final day hosting Today didn't disappoint as they celebrated the star in the most incredible way.

But there was one unexpected moment that created hilarity all around that took place in the first hour of the show.

Sitting alongside Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie, Hoda was emotional as they came back from a commercial break.

WATCH: The TV blunder on Today had the hosts laughing

Savannah said it was a rollercoaster of feelings on the special day and said: "We get ready to say goodbye to an icon at 30 Rock. Let's face it, all around the world too. We've been counting down to it."

Viewers and Hoda assumed they were talking about her, before Savannah revealed they were addressing the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller center.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda was left both laughing and crying

"Did you think we were talking about something else?" Savannah asked as she crumbled into laughter. "Another icon?"

Craig couldn't control himself as he too descended into giggles.

Hoda wiped away tears and chuckled before saying: "You're messing with me."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig will take over from Hoda

Savannah blamed it on the control room as Hoda continued to blub and laugh. "I was ready to burst into tears," she confessed.

There were so many emotional moments on Hoda's last show. Al Roker, Savannah, Craig, and Carson Daly featured in a tribute to her which reduced them all to tears again.

From the helm of the show, Hoda and Savannah were full of emotions as they admitted it was going to be a tough show to get through.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I They celebrated Hoda on her last day

Hoda will be replaced by Craig Melvin, who officially takes over on January 13.

During her initial announcement, Hoda said: "Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I'll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

© Getty Images Craig is excited for his new role

She's now making plans to forge a career in wellness.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Hoda shared an insight into her future plans and revealed her next business endeavor.

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

© Getty Images Hoda told Kelly about her new project

"It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"

Hoda is still "in the building process" of her company which she plans to launch in the spring.