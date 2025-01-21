Jenna Bush Hager makes promise live on Today after viral moment 'blows up' her family group chat

Jenna Bush Hager promised Today viewers there would be no more George W. Bush stories featured in her Morning Boost after Tuesday's show.

The 43-year-old broadcaster revealed that her family group chat "blew up" after a video clip of her father at the 2025 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump went viral.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager makes promise live on Today

Viewers who tuned into the broadcast on Monday couldn't help but point out the former president's playful expressions as he sat in the audience as Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

During Tuesday's edition of Today, Jenna introduced the clip and promised it would be the last "George W boost".

© NBC George W Bush's playful expressions at Donald Trump's inauguration went viral

"This is it. This is the last George W boost," said the journalist, who is one of Bush's two daughters that he shares with his wife, Laura Bush. "Everybody has been talking about yesterday's inauguration but you all already guessed what moment has been blowing up our family group chat. My dad went viral for these cut-away shots," she said, as the viral clip played on the screen.

Offering an explanation for her dad's humourous expressions, Jenna continued: "The internet is obsessed with his little smile and goofy expression, he must have made eye contact with somebody."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images George W. Bush and his wife Laura pictured with former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. President George W. Bush, former U.S. President Barack Obama at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

She then read out some popular memes posted on X, including one that read: "George W Bush at the inauguration is me when I see the waitress bringing my food."

Jenna then reiterated her promise, telling her fellow co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin: "I promised him and I promised you that it's the last George W boost. He won't be around anymore, the inauguration is over."

© Getty Images Jenna shares a close bond with her dad

This isn't the first time Jenna's father has gone viral in recent months. At President Jimmy Carter's funeral, Bush gave former President Barack Obama a friendly tap on his stomach as he approached his seat inside the Washington National Cathedral - and it wasn't long before the clip exploded in popularity online.

Recalling the moment during an episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends earlier this month, the broadcaster said: "My dad embarrasses me. I have to be honest."

She went on to reveal that she sometimes offers her father advice ahead of public events. "And sometimes I'll say to him, 'Dad, the attention is going to be on you so just try to keep it cool,'" Jenna explained.

© Getty Images Jenna pictured with her parents and sister Barbara

Despite her embarrassment, the host went on to say how much she appreciates her special bond with her dad, revealing how he always encouraged his children to pursue their passions.

"I love him, and he was present, he was paying attention to us and made us feel we could do anything," Jenna shared.