Today's Dylan Dreyer addresses viewers' concern after worrying behind-the-scenes moment

Dylan Dreyer reassured fans who expressed concern for the star after she took a tumble behind the scenes of Monday's Today Show.

In a video shared to Instagram by her co-star Al Roker, the meteorologist was filmed practicing a trick with an actor dog named Elsa from the 2023 movie, Strays.

The stunt didn't go exactly as planned, as you can see from the video below.

WATCH: Today’s Dylan Dreyer falls over backstage in the studios

Fans took to the comments section to express their concern for the 42-year-old, with one person writing: "Hope she's ok. She was more worried about Elsa than herself," while another added: "Omg! Was she ok??? She's such a good sport!! Love Dylan."

© Getty Images Dylan reassured fans after suffering a fall on Monday

A third person commented: "OMG!! How did she not sprain/ break her ankle the way she landed!!"

At the beginning of Tuesday's Third Hour, which was hosted by Al, Dylan and Sheinelle Jones, the trio addressed the backstage blunder.

Reassuring fans, Al said: "First of all, everybody can see you are ok."

© Photo: Getty Images Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer on The Today Show

Dylan chimed in: "It's going to take a lot more than that!"

Al continued: "We had the dogs from the Universal Pictures movie, Strays, here in the studio. Dylan did a nice trick with Elsa there," prompting a video of the successful trick to play on the screen.

"That's what you saw at home on the air but what you didn't know at the time is that in rehearsal it didn't go quite as smoothly," he continued. "During the commercial break, Elsa jumps up on Dylan and Dylan protected Elsa."

© NBC Dylan was praised by fans for how she handled the fall

Dylan added: "That was my take away from this video is I will risk my life if something is in my arms. Babies, dogs. I was going to protect that dog with my life."

Dylan is a popular host on the current affairs show, which is clear from her 788K Instagram followers. The mom-of-three regularly keeps her fans up to date with her life away from the Today studios.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie celebrates 'divine' daughter Vale on her ninth birthday

MORE: Today's newest anchor thanks Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie for support

The anchor recently enjoyed a summer vacation with her husband Brian Fichera - along with their three sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one. However, the trip didn't exactly go as planned as the family's luggage was lost in Amsterdam during a stopover on the way to Italy.

Dylan Dreyer and her family's luggage was lost during their vacation

Ever the optimist, Dylan took it in her stride and revealed how glad she was to be making memories with family and friends. "I've learned on Day 5 without luggage and traveling with my family that…LITERALLY NO ONE CARES WHAT I’M WEARING!" she wrote on Instagram. "My sister-in-law @nmredding and I are wearing my MIL’s clothes, I wear Calvin’s PJs to bed, and we have fun together all day long. I’ve never felt more free (although this doesn’t get you off the hook @delta and @klm…I really liked the clothes I packed and I could really use a new pair of contacts!!) In the meantime, we’ll continue to make memories!!"

Fans were quick to praise the star for her positive outlook, with one person writing: "You're amazing. You can see the bright side of any bad situation. And the memories you're making - priceless," while another added: "You are amazing to just go with the flow cuz there's nothing you can do. Keep making great memories."