The Kardashians viewers in tears over moving reunion for Khloé and Lamar Odom after 9 years

Viewers who tuned into the first episode of The Kardashians season six were left reaching for the tissues after watching Khloé Kardashian's reunion with her ex-husband Lamar Odom after nine years.

Khloé and basketball pro Lamar tied the knot in September 2009, just one month after first meeting at a party. Four years later, the reality star filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Khloé stayed by Lamar's side as he recovered from an overdose in 2015, which left him hospitalised and on life support. The couple officially divorced the following year.

© FilmMagic Khloé and Lamar were married for four years

Reflecting on the marriage during the new season six episode, Khloé said: "We were married. When it was great, it was spectacular. When it was bad, it was horrific. There wasn't a lot of in-between. We went full throttle, or you hit the emergency brake."

The 40-year-old explained that she wanted to see Lamar again to return some of his belongings and arranged to meet him at her best friend Malika Haqq's house.

© Getty Images The former couple reunited after almost a decade on The Kardashians

Lamar, 45, arrived almost an hour late, bearing champagne, a cake and flowers. In her confessional, Khloé said that her ex looked "scared" and "nervous" during their meeting.

"I don't know what he thinks about me, like, if I'm going to go off on him," she said. "He just seems very scared, and I don't want anyone to be that uncomfortable. It's just making me more uncomfortable, too."

© Disney+ Lamar and Khloé met at Malika Haqq's house

After reminiscing on the last time they saw each other, which was almost a decade ago, Khloé gave Lamar some of his belongings, including a diamond necklace, his wedding bands, his mother's driver's license and his NBA sixth man of the year award.

Seemingly reflecting on their relationship, Lamar later said: "I took you through a lot, huh?"

"I can't say that was the easiest time," Khloé responded.

"No, not for me either," he said. "Yeah, I [expletive] up ... with you. I love you for trying your hardest with me, man."

© FilmMagic Lamar first met Khloé one month before they married

"That love — I don't think it will ever go away. I know it won't," he added.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A full breakdown of the Kardashian grandkids

Viewers were left in tears over the pair's reunion, with one person writing on social media: "Watching Khloe and Lamar made me cry. Ugh #TheKardashians."

Others were moved by footage from Khloé and Lamar's wedding, which played ahead of their reunion. One fan penned: "The flashbacks of young Khloè and Lamar are killing me," while another added: "Seeing the replays of Khloe and Lamar on the new episode had me in tears. Khloe was really in love, and tried her best."

The Kardashians is available on Disney+ and Hulu.