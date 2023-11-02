What really happened between Kourtney Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? The truth revealed amid 'triggering' confession

Kourtney Kardashian shocked fans during a recent episode of The Kardashians when she admitted she remains "triggered" by Tristan Thompson, the ex-partner of her sister, Khloe.

But what happened between Kourtney and her sister's former partner?

Tristan, 32, was publicly exposed for secretly fathering a baby with another woman – while he and Khloé, 39, were preparing to welcome their second child via surrogate. The Kardashian family have remained close with him, as he continues to help co parent their two children, True, five, and 13-month-old son Tatum.

© HULU Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed she was triggered by Tristan Thompson

During the Wednesday November 1 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the family took a break to Palm Springs, and Khloe called Kourtney to tell her that she would be coming over to the house with True, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, and Tristan to pick up Penelope, Kourtney's daughter.

“P, KoKo’s gonna come grab you on the golf cart!" Kourtney called out to Penelope, before adding: "Tristan’s with them, is that OK?"

© NurPhoto Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter Penelope Disick

"Yeah I'm fine," Penelope replied, leading Kourtney to reveal to the camera that she had previously told her 11-year-old daughter that the basketball player left her "triggered".

"I feel like she gets it from me," Kourtney, 44, explained. "I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him. i know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore.'"

What did Kourtney say about Tristan?

"Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister,' Kourtney later confessed.

© Instagram Tristan and Khloe pose with Travis and Kourtney

"There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew."

She later showed that she was attempting to make peace with Tristan's role in her life, when she told him she had "ideas" that may help him to help Khloe "forget" his past indiscretions.

What did Khloe say about Tristan?

During the episode Tristan and Khloe discussed what they would do with the building lots they had purchased next to Kourtney's home in Palm Springs when they were in a relationship.

"I'm really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be," Khloe revealed.

© NINO Khloe is close with her niece Penelope

But she then revealed that she was happy that her niece Penelope was open with her feelings.

"Where I am with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl," said Khloe. "I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying. I want her to know that how she is feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this."

What did Kim Kardashian say about Tristan?

Several weeks ago, Kim opened up on her own relationship with Tristan, suggesting that "he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend".

© HULU Kim has shared her support for Tristan

"You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so [expletive] up, I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it and had our fights about it... but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend."

Kim also praised Tristan for standing up to help his nieces and nephews, revealing that he often takes her four children whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West to dinner.

"When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," she said. "He started showing up to the games, he picks them up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex, and I never really forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't feel like they can't grow and evolve."

Is Khloe dating Tristan again?

© Getty Images A pregnant Khloe with her baby-dad Tristan Thompson in 2018

Khloe is not dating Tristan, but they are co parenting their two children amicably.

"I want to date people, I think, and see what's out there," Khloe told her best friend Malika Haqq, "I want to feel proud when I go into a room and I'm with my man and I don’t think everyone's laughing at me for being a weak [expletive] for staying with someone."

What did Tristan do to Khloe?

© Instagram Khloe shares two children with Tristan Thompson, True and baby boy Tatum

In 2018, Tristan was caught on videotape allegedly getting close to a woman in New York City. In photos and footage published by the Daily Mail, the NBA star was seen canoodling with a brunette at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan, and later the two appeared to be caught on camera entering his hotel at 5am.

It came five months after Khloe announced she was pregnant with their first child.

In early 2019, allegations emerged that Tristan had hooked up with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former ex-best friend. Jordyn denied the kiss, and insisted it was just a one-off kiss that he gave her as she left a party.

The KarJenners exiled Jordyn from the family, however, and their friendship has never fully recovered.

© Getty Tristan plays basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers

In late 2021 Maralee Nichols claimed that Tristan had fathered her son. He later confirmed the results of the paternity test in early 2022, writing on social media that he took "full responsibility" for his actions and apologized to Khloe.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

How many children do Khloe and Tristan have?

Khloe gave birth to their daughter True, in 2018. They welcomed their son Tatum in 2022 via surrogacy. It was revealed that Khloe and Tristan had been going through the surrogacy process when he was engaging in the affair with Maralee.

