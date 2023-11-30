Khloe Kardashian is worth an estimated $60 million – but she's always thinking of lucrative ways to boost her bank balance.

The 39-year-old made a surprising admission on the season four finale of 'The Kardashians', joking that she could make a lot of extra money by joining the risqué social platform OnlyFans.

When Khloe was asked by producers during a confessional at the end of the episode what is next for her, she joked that she should sell photos of her perfectly pedicured feet.

"I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet. I feel like it would be really lucrative," she teased. "You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it!" she continued.

"Put on pantyhose — do people still wear that? — slowly, sure! Take off a sock? Woo Hoo! Put my foot in some Jello, I don't know. Ooh mud, sand between my toes."

Khloe added: "I can keep going but I think you get the drift of my account… You guys, swipe up for my OnlyFans link!"

The mom-of-two also reflected on the journey she has been on this season, which primarily focused on her co-parenting with her ex, Tristan Thompson. "This year, I think the greatest thing I've learned is nothing can break me or my spirit," she explained.

"You can try, but I'm not gonna let you. I am really proud of where I got to with Tristan. It's hard, but I'll do anything for my kids," she added. Khloe and Tristan share two children, daughter True, five, and son Tatum, one, who was born via surrogate on July 28, 2022.

She spoke about her new baby for the first time in an interview with Elle magazine one month after Tatum's birth. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she said of motherhood.

"[My kids] challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young," she continued.

"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

Khloe and Tristan were first spotted together in August 2016 after they were set up on a surprise blind date by their mutual friend Brandon Jennings. In April 2018, just before True's birth, Tristan was pictured being intimate with another woman.

The couple tried to work through it, but by February 2019, they had reportedly split after allegations he kissed Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe and Tristan grew close again while spending lockdown together, and in February 2021, they were reportedly a couple again before going Instagram official the following month. More infidelity reports against Tristan continued to surface before they eventually split sometime in late 2022.

During 'The Kardashians' Khloe explained her relationship with Tristan, saying: "What happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident. It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life, so I'm not going to forget it.

"But I'm so proud that I'm able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents."

