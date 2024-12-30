Alison Hammond, 49, reveals marriage plans with 27-year-old lover David

Alison Hammond is a ray of sunshine, lighting up our TV screens on both This Morning and the Great British Bake Off, so we could absolutely understand why her boyfriend, 27-year-old masseuse David Putman, might be keen to lock down their relationship.

Back in 2022, the presenter shared her feelings on marrying David with the MailOnline, joking: "There is someone special, and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away."

However, in a recent interview it seems the former Big Brother star has had a change of heart when it comes to marriage.

© Instagram Alison Hammond's opinion on marriage has shifted

Alison Hammond's changing approach to marriage

When quizzed by Good Housekeeping on her plans to walk down the aisle, Alison diplomatically told the magazine: "I'm happy the way things are, so I just don't see the need to get married."

She continued: "I've made it to nearly 50 without marrying, and I'm so comfortable with my own company. I like myself. I know me from the inside out. I'd marry myself!"

Alison's age-gap relationship

As the hilarious host notes herself, she is fast approaching 50, with her milestone birthday taking place in February, but Alison clearly believes age is just a number, sharing that the 22-year age gap between her and David is not a big deal.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison and David keep their relationship fairly private

"I can see how on paper you'd notice the age gap," Alison began, adding: "Bur honestly, when we see the word 'toy boy' written about us, it bears no relation to what we have at all.

"Yes, I'm 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you'd understand. He's so mature and sensible, and I'm so not. And the things he says to me… They're just so lovely.

"It's like a jigsaw; we fit and it all comes together."

Alison and David reportedly met when she booked a massage at home, and David was the professional sent to do the job. Clearly impressed by his skills, Alison previously shared her man massages her feet daily – what a dream!

David is also close to Alison's beloved son, Aiden, 19, with the trio attending public events together and even posing on the red carpet. "He's grown into such a gentleman," Alison says of her only son, who she claims "really really likes" David.

© Getty Images Alison and Aiden are close

Here's wishing Alison, Davod and Aiden a lifetime of happiness!