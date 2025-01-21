Savannah Guthrie's 'rivalry' with Craig Melvin unfolds as Today hosts face-off

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin went head-to-head this week and proved there is one thing they're never going to agree on.

The Today co-hosts left Studio 1A in New York to report on the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.

While they were excited for their venture together, they were soon divided.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie's failed attempt at Know Your Co-host

Savannah shared photos with Craig and Al Roker as they watched the Philadelphia Eagles versus Los Angeles Rams game the night before Donald Trump was sworn in.

As a staunch Eagles fan, Savannah declared: "It. Is. On. Eagles v Commanders. What should we wager???"

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin faced off over football

She donned a green Eagles beanie while Craig pulled a face in the background.

Craig is a longtime fan of the Commanders — who will now play the Eagles this weekend — and Savannah addressed their 'rivalry" on Monday's show.

After discussing the Eagles' win at the start of Today, she said: "The rivalry that is about to unfold between us... it's going to be a long week."

© The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Savannah and Craig's teams are playing one another at the weekend

The tongue-in-cheek moment will delight viewers who are loving the chemistry between the co-hosts.

Craig took over from Hoda Kotb last week and is now the official co-anchor of the first hour of the show.

Despite being divided over the NFL, the pair have a strong bond.

© Getty Images They've known each other for 15 years

They've been friends for 15 years and recently the pair opened up about their longtime friendship in an interview with Parade.

"We've become legit friends. We've got kids that have hung out together, and we've hung out together, so we don't have to fake it," Craig said. "The audience can tell when the chemistry is manufactured, and we haven't had to manufacture anything, which makes it even easier. I'm really excited to be on this adventure with my sister."

Savannah says she loves Craig's wife Lindsay too

"Our kids are essentially the same age," Craig added as he chatted about their family connection. "So when we bring our kids together, the boys tend to hang out, and the girls [do so], even though there's an age difference."

Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman, are also close with Craig's broadcaster wife, Lindsay Czarniak.

© Instagram Savannah's kids are friends with Craig's

"Lindsay and my husband, Mike [Feldman], have all known each other for a thousand years. I've known Lindsay for longer [than Craig]," Savannah confessed. "I thought she was amazing. We love her."

And Lindsay is excited to watch the new on-air couple too.

© NBC Craig with wife Lindsay and children on The Today Show

She said: "What makes me so proud is just the person that Melvin is and understanding that it's the kindness and how genuine he is, so we're just excited and pumped."