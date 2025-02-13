Brenda Blethyn teases return to Vera weeks after show ends

Fans were devastated when ITV confirmed that the most recent series of Vera would be its last with lead actress Brenda Blethyn deciding to step down from the role.

However, speaking to the Daily Star, Brenda has hinted that she would be open to returning to the character once again, although only for one-off specials. She told the publication: "A special would be nice. It's definitely one of my favourites role I've done. I love the character."

The 78-year-old added: "I will miss it. I loved that job. I had a great time doing it."

Although Brenda has now stepped away from the role, the star was quick to point out that this didn't mean she was planning on leaving the acting world. She told PA back in January that she is "semi-retired," explaining that she doesn't want to sign up for projects that take her away from home for long periods.

Back in November, during a Q&A with Vera author Ann Cleeves at the British Film Institute, the Saving Grace star was asked if she would retire after Vera and reassured fans that she had no plans to quit acting anytime soon. "Oh no, I haven't retired," she said, adding: "I've just come south!"

Addressing her departure from the role after 14 years, Brenda told an event it was a "big decision" due to the "love" she held for her co-stars and crew members.

"I was aware that people who would like to continue on it wouldn't be able to, and that made me feel sad. But as much as I like my Newcastle family, I have a family at home, and I hadn't had a summer for 14 years, and I thought, 'Bren, go and have a summer. Go home,'" explained the actress.

Brenda revealed that she'd be hanging up Vera's iconic trench coat and hat back in April 2024. In a statement, she shared her appreciation for the cast and crew. "Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end, and I'm sad to be saying cheerio," the actress said.

"But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years. I'll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves, who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins, who saw fit to cast me in the role."