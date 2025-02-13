Roman Kemp 'absolutely buzzing' over exciting news after recent axe

Roman Kemp is riding high on excitement as he celebrates the return of The Finish Line.

The hit BBC quiz show is officially back for its third season, airing weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer from 10 March.

© BBC Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene are back with The Finish Line

Hosted by Roman alongside co-presenter Sarah Greene, the series puts contestants to the test in a fast-paced mix of racing and quizzing, promising edge-of-your-seat moments and plenty of drama.

Produced by award-winning production company Potato, part of ITV Studios, the show has become a fan favourite - and Roman couldn't be happier to be back at the helm.

"I'm absolutely buzzing that The Finish Line is back for another series!" he said. "There are some seriously tense moments, and when the pressure's on, you never know what's going to happen!

© Ian West - PA Images, Instagram, @romankemp Roman has a flourishing broadcasting career

"Sarah and I had a blast filming, and I can't wait for everyone to see all the excitement, drama, and surprises this series has in store."

Roman's co-host Sarah added: "I couldn't be more thrilled to be back on air with Roman for a third series of The Finish Line!

"The speed, suspense and surprises are all there and it’s even bolder and brighter than before. A fully supercharged quiz for our fabulously supercharged contestants."

In each episode, players will compete across a series of qualifiers and head-to-head races for the chance to win a cash prize. The aim of the game is simple - answer fast and don't come last and make it to the finish line before your rivals.

Knowledge and speed combine for gripping racing action with nail-biting finishes and plenty of tension.

The exciting news comes amid a period of change for Roman. Despite his well-received appearance at the BRIT Awards last year, reports from the Daily Mail suggest that the former Capital Radio host won't be returning as the BRITs presenter next month. A replacement hasn't been named for the star, but a big name is reportedly being tipped.

© Stuart C. Wilson The TV star won't be back for the BRITs this year

Speaking about being named as a host for the prestigious music awards show, Roman shared: "When they told me, I cried. The BRITs has always been on this pedestal for me, because in terms of excitement in the UK, there is nothing like it."

Despite the setback, Roman still has a flourishing broadcasting career and is regularly seen on The One Show alongside presenter Alex Jones and in December, he stepped in to host The Repair Shop after Jay Blades was dropped from the popular BBC show.