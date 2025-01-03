Vera viewers all saying the same thing about heartbreaking final episode as detective's fate revealed

Vera drew to an emotional close on Thursday night, marking Brenda Blethyn's final turn as DI Vera Stanhope after 14 years – and viewers have given their verdict on the dramatic finale.

In her final case, Vera was on the trail of a missing teenager Chloe while also trying to solve the murder of a student named Josh in the Northumbrian countryside. The investigation led to a dramatic climax at a witch hunt festival in a village linked to her past and featured flashback scenes involving her younger self and her dad Hector (Stevie Raine).

© Helen Williams Vera drew to a close after 14 years on Thursday

[Warning, spoilers ahead!]

At the end of the episode, Vera saved Chloe from being killed and as the case came to a close, reflected on her time in the force as she headed back to the office to pack up her things.

The next day, Joe Ashworth turned up to work in search of his boss to find a note on his desk that read: "Time to spread those wings, pet. You'll be fine x."

© Helen Williams The final episode saw Vera on the hunt for a missing teenager

In the final moments of the episode, Vera is seen without her iconic trench coat and hat, instead wearing casual gear while walking by the coast with the stray dog she had seemingly adopted.

Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on the final episode and applauded Brenda's portrayal of Vera. One person penned: "Well that's the end of #Vera. Wonderful series from @ITV. Brilliant television and they gave her a grand send-off," while another added: "Take a bow Brenda Blethyn, that final episode of #Vera was amazing."

© Helen Williams The episode featured flashbacks to Vera's past

Other fans were in tears over the emotional episode, with one person penning: "Final 2 episodes of @VeraSeries, I wasn't ready for that ending, I had tears! Love all the crew, it's not going to be the same without #Vera," while another added: "Was in tears at the end of #vera. But in a way, she got her happy ending. I feel as if I've just said goodbye to a old friend. Thank you."

Announcing her departure from the series, Vera 78, said: "I love my Vera family but I love my other family too. And when you consider I was already thinking about packing work in when I was offered the job back in 2010, 14 series of working on Vera is pretty good going."

WATCH: Vera actress Brenda Blethyn talks long filming schedule for ITV show

Fans can look forward to a special documentary, Vera, Farewell Pet, on Friday at 9pm on ITV1, which features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the show's final series.

© Stuart Wood/ITV Fans praised the moving episode

All 14 series of Vera are available to stream on ITVX and STV Player.