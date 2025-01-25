Michael Strahan set to return to ABC on another daytime news show

Michael Strahan left fans puzzled this week when he was replaced by ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis as the host of Good Morning America. To add to the confusion, the 53-year-old is scheduled to return to the network on Friday – this time, however, on a different daytime news show.

The ABC anchor will feature as a guest on The View on on Friday, January 31, and will most likely be promoting his daughter's new show, the primetime special Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer.

The documentary, which is set to premiere on February 5 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, follows Isabella's battle with a rare brain cancer called medulloblastoma. The USC college student is now cancer-free after completing chemotherapy back in June 2024.

The father-of-four's absence on GMA was no doubt correlated to his bid to make more time for his loved ones in the aftermath of Isabella's health concerns and he perhaps was visiting the 21-year-old in California.

The news anchor discussed his plans to prioritize his family in an interview with Town & Country magazine. He said: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it’s shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

Michael and his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, share four children, Isabella and her twin Sophia, daughter Tanita, and son Michael Jr.

Sophia opened up to People ahead of the release of her twin's new show and shared the struggles the family faced in light of Isabella's diagnosis.

She said: "Something she would say to me quite a few times was like, 'I just don't feel normal. I want to feel normal. Nothing about my life right now is normal'.

"I think something that I tried to do best was to make her feel normal.'

"I feel like something that I took the most pride in doing was just trying to make small talk. Kind of like, I don't know, just try to make things feel as normal as possible and show her she is normal. Nothing that she went through was a normal experience, but now looking back at that, she's back in her life. I think she handled everything so incredibly well and I can't even imagine how it felt."

Isabelle also addressed the importance of her family in the interview and opened up about her life since being in remission. "Obviously you can't predict what will happen and that's a little scary," Isabella said. "But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity. I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice."