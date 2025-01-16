GMA's 'big announcement' as three main hosts leave en masse to help wildfire victims

Good Morning America will look very different in the near future.

On January 16, it was revealed that three of the hosts are leaving the studios in New York for an important job.

Michael Strahan said they had a "big announcement" before detailing how he, Ginger Zee and Robin Roberts would be taking a break from their duties in the city to help those in need.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Garner rolls up her sleeves to help with victims of the LA wildfires

He said that "straight after the show," the trio would head to California where they hoped to assist the victims of the LA wildfires.

They will be part of the 'SoCal Strong' coverage and fundraising for those affected by the disaster.

© Jason Merritt Michael shared the news

ABC News is devoting a significant amount of its coverage on Friday to supporting people in the vicinity of Los Angeles.

"It will start with 'GMA' and go all along ABC to 'World News Tonight,'" says, president of ABC News, Almin Karamehmedovic. "Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee will be live from affected areas to report and shed light on the tragedy, but more importantly, to raise funds and call for attention to help people who are the most affected."

Stressing the importance of coverage, he said: "Being on the ground gives you a sense of the scale of the tragedy. It's really unprecedented.

© James Devaney Ginger will join Michael and Robin in LA

"The fires will change the shape of southern California and the affected area for a long time. It’s a really devastating situation and the tragedy is still unfolding."

The wildfires began on January 7 and have wiped out over 12,300 buildings and caused 25 known fatalities.

Affected areas and neighborhoods are feeling collective heartbreak with thousands of civilians left without a roof over their heads after being forced to evacuate.

George will remain in NY

While much has been discussed about the well-known names of Hollywood tragically losing their homes, the fires have ripped through the homes of ordinary civilians too.

Many celebrities have also pledged aid money to help repair the beloved city of Los Angeles.

These include Jennifer Garner, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Jamie Lee Curtis and many more.

© Anadolu via Getty Images A view of damage on PCH

On Monday, Beyonce announced her charitable donation: "BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars," read the announcement.

"The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."