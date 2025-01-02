GMA's George Stephanopoulos' grown-up daughters' appearance causes a stir in new family photo

George Stephanopoulos is a doting dad to two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19, who are both living away from home at college.

But over the holidays, both girls have returned home to New York City, much to the delight of their parents.

The GMA star's wife, Ali Wentworth, took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share a family photo featuring George and their daughters mid walk.

The candid shot saw the group walking in Central Park with their pet dogs.

In the caption, the Go Ask Ali podcast star wrote: "New Year's walk with my tribe." The photo resulted in a mass of comments from fans, with one commenting: "Such a sweet photo," while another remarked: "Beautiful family." A third added: "Love this x 3!"

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos was captured walking with his two grown-up daughters, Elliot and Harper

George and Ali are no doubt delighted that their daughters are home for a bit. The couple's oldest daughter Elliott is a student at Brown's University in Rhode Island, and their youngest, Harper, is studying at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

The couple were devastated when Harper flew the nest, and when they dropped her off at college in August 2023, Ali wrote a heartfelt tribute to her youngest on social media.

© Getty Images George with his wife Ali Wentworth and their two daughters

She wrote: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready! "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

George and Ali are incredibly proud parents

George later gave an update on his and Ali's life as empty nesters, and how they enjoy it when their girls come back to visit.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, he said: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

© Getty Images George and Ali live in New York City

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."