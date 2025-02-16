The Masked Singer fans claim one of the stars was ‘robbed’ as real winner announced

The Masked Singer final aired on ITV on Saturday night (17 February), and while one celebrity walked away as the champion, many viewers felt the result didn’t reflect the competition’s true winner.

After weeks of elaborate performances and endless speculation, the final three contestants—Wolf, Pufferfish, and Dressed Crab—went head-to-head in one last attempt to take the crown.

WATCH: The Masked Singer UK 2025 winner revealed

Who won The Masked Singer?

© ITV Pufferfish was the winner of The Masked Singer UK 2025

First to be unmasked was Wolf, who finished in third place and was revealed to be Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow. This left Dressed Crab and Pufferfish battling it out for the title.

Host Joel Dommett then confirmed that Pufferfish had won the competition, with the runner-up spot going to Dressed Crab. The panel and audience erupted in cheers as Pufferfish removed their mask, revealing Les Misérables and Frozen star Samantha Barks.

Gregory Porter was unmasked as Dressed Crab, much to the delight of fans who had correctly guessed his identity early in the series.

Viewers claim Gregory Porter was ‘robbed’ of the win

© ITV Davina McCall correctly guessed who was behind the Pufferfish mask

Despite Samantha’s impressive performances, many ITV viewers believed Gregory deserved to be crowned the champion. Fans took to social media to share their frustration, with some arguing that the singer’s powerful vocals made him the clear frontrunner.

One disappointed fan wrote: "Sorry, but now I really feel Gregory Porter was robbed."

Another agreed, posting: "@GregoryPorter was robbed! Should've won #TheMaskedSingerUK."

A third viewer added: "They robbed you, Dressed Crab."

One simply wrote: "Gutted… wanted Dressed Crab to win."

Samantha Barks celebrates her win

© ITV Samantha Barks celebrated her The Masked Singer UK 2025 win

While some viewers were unimpressed with the outcome, others celebrated Samantha’s well-earned victory.

One fan wrote: "@SamanthaBarks you were amazing on Masked Singer, your voice truly is so beautiful and incredible. You smashed it and rightly deserved the win."

Another said: "Samantha Barks is such a POWERHOUSE and a deserved winner. Congratulations @SamanthaBarks, you deserve this so much! I guessed from week one!"

© ITV Some viewers correctly guessed that Samantha Barks was Pufferfish from week one

Reflecting on her time in the competition, Samantha revealed how much she had enjoyed showcasing her versatility.

"For me, because I've played Elsa (on the West End) for three years, it's been so fun to just do lots of different stuff!" she said. "Every week, I've wanted to do a new kind of style, a new kind of song, and that was really fun."

She also admitted how much she loved keeping the secret from her friends and family.

"I feel like I've lived this double life. I've had this crazy experience, but nobody in my life knows this! It's so secretive."

Gregory Porter reacts to his second-place finish

© ITV Some fans think that Gregory Porter was 'robbed' on The Masked Singer

Despite missing out on the win, Gregory had nothing but praise for the competition.

"This is amazing, this is wild," he told Joel Dommett after being unmasked. "I'm not going to lie. I had to get over a little bit of claustrophobia. You know, who needs oxygen?!"

Reflecting on his time in the show, he added: "This is extraordinary. This is a real moment for me. Sometimes I'm singing all those serious songs, but this was fun. This was just real fun!"

Though fans may have been divided on the winner, The Masked Singer once again delivered a dramatic final that kept audiences entertained right until the last reveal.

The latest season of The Masked Singer is now available to watch on ITVX.