The Masked Singer: Future of the show revealed The grand finale of the ITV show will air this weekend

The future of ITV's hit show The Masked Singer has been revealed, according to reports. The popular singing contest, which will air its grand finale this weekend, will be back for a third series next year.

According to the Daily Star, bosses at ITV are keen to bring back The Masked Singer in 2022 with the series set to be bigger than ever. The report also states that the production team are already debating when to film the episodes and which celebrities to approach to take part.

WATCH: The Masked Singer returns to ITV

The wacky singing contest has proved hugely popular over recent weeks, pulling in an average of eight million viewers each Saturday, so news of a third series will no doubt delight fans.

So far, a number of big names have already been unmasked over the past few weeks. Last week's semi-final saw a double elimination with Dragon and Harlequin just missing out on a spot in the final.

Dragon turned out to be writer, comedian and former Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins, while Harlequin was 90s singer Gabrielle.

The ITV show has seen many other famous faces unveiled including Sir Lenny Henry, A-Ha frontman Morten Harket, Mel B, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, John Thomson and Martine McCutcheon.

Badger will perform in the grand finale alongside Sausage and Robin

This weekend marks the final of the competition which will see Badger, Sausage and Robin battle it out to become champion of The Masked Singer series two. While audiences are yet to find out the identities of the three remaining masks, plenty of viewers have their theories.

Many are convinced that Sausage could be either Loose Women's Stacey Solomon or actress and West End star Sheridan Smith.

Fans of Robin think that JLS star Aston Merrygold could be behind the mask; while guesses for Badger have included Strictly star Kevin Clifton and Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo.

