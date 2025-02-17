La Dolce Villa star Scott Foley has a mega-famous ex-wife

Scott Foley has a high-profile dating history. Prior to meeting his wife – Grey's Anatomy star Marika Domińczyk – the actor was married to A-list actress, Jennifer Garner. The duo, who were together for "a total of about five years," met on the set of Felicity in 1999.

During the drama's four-season run, Scott had played Noel Crane. Meanwhile, Jennifer guest-starred as his character's long-distance girlfriend, Hannah. "She played my girlfriend on Felicity. We met on the show and...we hit it off instantly and [we were] soon dating," Scott recalled on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live in 2021.

© Getty Scott Foley was married to Jennifer Garner

After tying the knot in October 2000, Scott and Jennifer made a habit of walking the red carpet together, appearing at the 2001 Emmy Awards, the 2002 Golden Globe Awards and the 2003 premiere of her film, Daredevil.

By April 2003, Jennifer confirmed that she and Scott had split amicably. Talking to InStyle, she said: "That sounds cliché, but we really were victims of Hollywood.

© Getty The former couple met on the set of Felicity in 1998

"Everything is speeded up here—it is a fast-lane life, and if something is not working, it is considered best to end it without much thought. If we lived where I was brought up [West Virginia], we would probably still be together."

Following the announcement, Jennifer was linked to her Alias co-star, Michael Vartan, forcing Scott to speak out.

"Nobody else was involved," he said at the time. "Jennifer became a huge celebrity. She became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know? Through no one's fault and everyone's fault."

© Getty Scott and Jennifer finalized their divorce in March 2004

By March 2004, Scott and Jennifer's divorce was finalized, and in the years that followed, the La Dolce Villa actor found love with his current wife, Marika. They married in June 2007 and share three children: Malina, Keller and Konrad.

© Getty Scott went on to find love with Grey's Anatomy actress Marika Domińczyk

Meanwhile, Jennifer began dating Ben Affleck in 2004, months after splitting from Michael Vartan. They tied the knot on June 29, 2005, becoming one of Hollywood's best-loved couples and welcomed a daughter, Violet, and sons Fin and Samuel.

Jennifer and Ben have since divorced, but remain on good terms. She is currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller.

Jennifer was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018

Jennifer rarely speaks about her first marriage, but in 2013, the 13 Going On 30 favourite called Scott a "great guy" while chatting to Allure. "We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I'm aware we did not know what hit us," she said of their "imploding" relationship.

© Getty Images Jennifer has called Scott a "great guy" in the years since their divorce

Scott has also spoken fondly of Jennifer, and in 2021 was asked if he had ever crossed paths with his ex-wife in LA. "You say hello. You're very civil. I mean, we do not keep in contact because she [Jennifer] has her own family. I have mine. It wouldn't be something that we would search out," he explained.

"Everybody says, 'Hi,' and you're cordial and you move on," Scott concluded. "That's life, right?"