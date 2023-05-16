MAFS Australia 2023: Which couples are still together?

In the quest for true love, hopeful contestants have been testing their romantic destiny in the reality TV sensation, Married At First Sight Australia.

Despite its promise of finding a soulmate, the show has more often than not been a magnet for drama and scandal, earning a reputation that has captivated viewers since its debut in 2015.

And despite nine seasons passed, only five couples have managed to go the distance, with Season 9 becoming notorious for spawning more Only Fans content creators than lasting love stories.

Yet, hope springs eternal, and as we entered 2023, viewers remained optimistic that the relationship experts might finally match a few couples destined for happily ever after.

However, as the dust settled, only two couples walked away from the experiment into the reality of life together.

As we delve into the stories of each couple, we will try to answer the question: Who among the 2023 MAFS Australia contestants are still together?

Evelyn and Robert

The most memorable first meeting of the season was between Evelyn and Rupert, which could have been a contender for the most awkward interaction in MAFS history. Rupert's initial speechlessness and subsequent profuse sweating left viewers cringing. Despite Evelyn confessing that it was "not love at first sight," she soldiered on in the hopes of drawing Rupert out of his shell. Alas, their journey ended in mutual parting during the final vows, with Evelyn revealing, "I fought for you every single day in this experiment. So for this reason, I choose not to continue on this relationship."

Tayla and Hugo

Tayla and Hugo's story was a rollercoaster ride of hope and disappointment. Hugo, the self-proclaimed "loveable space cadet," was excited to know his bride, while Tayla harbored second thoughts about marrying a stranger. Their journey was marked by miscommunications, hurtful remarks, and eventually, separation. Hugo's parting words captured their predicament perfectly, "You're gonna be awesome when you find someone you connect with, we both know that's not me."

Lyndall and Cam

Lyndall and Cam, who initially seemed to be a perfect match, had a rocky journey. Despite an idyllic wedding, their relationship took a nosedive due to Cam's realization that he wasn't ready for a relationship. Lyndall's heartbreaking confession during the final vows, "I drove myself insane trying to figure out how to be the partner you wanted," summarized their experience aptly.

Bronte and Harrison

Bronte and Harrison's journey was a turbulent one, filled with trust issues and revelations about Harrison's secret girlfriend and lack of attraction for Bronte. Despite all odds, they managed to reconcile their differences, although Bronte later exited the experiment, stating, "I'm done with you... I honestly never want to see you again."

Sandy and Dan

Sandy and Dan's relationship was fraught with cultural misunderstandings, insecurities, and a disastrous butt-dial incident that exposed Dan's dismissive remarks about Sandy. Their story ended with Dan longing for the beach and Sandy wishing to apologize to her family.

Claire and Jesse

Claire and Jesse started on a disastrous note but managed to foster a real connection, only to be undone by Claire's guilt over past indiscretion and Jesse's insecurities. Their story, however, didn't end with their exit from the show. Jesse revealed in the finale that Claire was visiting him in Perth, leaving fans speculating about a possible reunion.

Janelle and Adam

Janelle and Adam had instant chemistry but were ultimately undone by Adam's dishonesty regarding a cheating scandal. Their relationship ended with Janelle exiting the experiment and Adam storming out without a goodbye.

Tahnee and Ollie

Tahnee and Ollie, the Gen-X lovers who initially met on dating apps, were a breath of fresh air amidst the high drama of the season. Their shared love for take-out food and their adorable clumsiness warmed the hearts of viewers. After the final vows, Ollie surprised everyone by announcing his decision to move in with Tahnee in Bondi. "I can't thank the universe enough for aligning us," Tahnee expressed, revealing they've already picked out a name for their future baby.

Layon and Melinda

Layton and Melinda, despite their seemingly incompatible extravagant lifestyles and Melinda's initial hesitation, managed to build a solid bond. Despite communication being their greatest obstacle, they learned to see their differences as a potential strength rather than a weakness. "Maybe a true soulmate is a mirror," Layton mused during the final vows. Today, they are still together, continually working out their kinks and growing stronger every day.

As for the other couples, their stories were a mix of heartache, revelation, and personal growth. We watched as Rupert and Evelyn battled their insecurities, as Hugo and Tayla struggled with compatibility, and as Lyndall and Cam came to the harsh realization of their emotional readiness.

We saw Bronte and Harrison's relationship crumble under deceit, Sandy and Dan's cultural misunderstanding, and the tragic ending of Shannon and Caitlin's bond. Duncan and Alyssa's story taught us the importance of communication, while Janelle and Adam's tumultuous journey gave us insights into commitment and trust.

Perhaps one of the most shocking twists came from Jesse and Claire, who despite their scandalous beginning and rough patches, managed to maintain a strong bond. They are currently close friends, and who knows? Perhaps something more might blossom in the future.

