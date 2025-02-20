Miss Scarlet renewed for season six with returning star and Vera actor

It's great news for Miss Scarlet fans as the hit period drama has been renewed for a sixth season. Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light) will reprise her role as the title character, alongside Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good), who joined season five as the show's new leading man, DI Alexander Blake.

Cathy Belton will also be back as Ivy, alongside Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

© Masterpiece Kate Phillips leads the cast as Miss Scarlet

Fans can also look forward to the return of Ansu Kabia as Moses, who we last saw in season three.

Some new faces have joined the cast for season six, including Sam Buchanan (Back to Black) as the new, young Detective George Willows who joins Scotland Yard after rising through the police ranks and Grace Hogg-Robinson (Vera, Flatmates) as Isabel Summers, an ambitious young woman who joins the Clerical Office alongside Ivy.

© Masterpiece Ansu Kabia reprises his role as Moses

The synopsis for the upcoming sixth season reads: "As Eliza and Blake's once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season's adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most."

According to executive producer Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, the new series brings "exciting twists, new faces, and the return of beloved characters".

© PBS Tom Durant Pritchard plays Alexander Blake

Series five marked the show's first outing without leading man Stuart Martin, who starred as William 'The Duke' Wellington from seasons one to four.

Explaining his decision to leave the show last year, Stuart said he felt "the time was right" to depart the drama.

"It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through Rachael's beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years," said the actor.

© Sergej Radovic/Masterpiece Stuart Martin left his role as William 'The Duke' Wellington after season four

"But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve. I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I'm excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!"