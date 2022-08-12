Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine discusses possibility of sequel - details

Purple Hearts has been a huge hit with Netflix viewers and now one of the stars of the film has weighed in on the possibility of a second movie - and we think fans are going to be pleased!

Based on the book by Tess Wakefield of the same name, the film follows a woman who gets more than she bargained for when her marriage for convenience suddenly becomes much more complicated.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Purple Hearts, Netflix's latest romance movie

Since being released on the streaming site at the end of July, the romantic drama has been watched for over 150 million hours, so it's hardly surprising to hear that viewers are more than eager to see more of Cassie and Luke's love story.

And fortunately, it sounds like star Nicholas Galitzine feels the same way! Speaking to People, he remained coy when asked whether a second film has been green light by Netflix yet.

"We'll see what happens, for sure," he said before revealing that he, as well as others who worked on the film, are certainly hoping that it happens. "Even privately we joke about what would happen and how to possibly continue the story, because the script would have to be good. It would have to make sense. It would have to work."

There are many different ways it could go, and we'll wait and see if it's the right story," the actor, who is also appearing in the much-anticipated upcoming film Red White and Royal Blue , continued. "But it's very cool to see people asking for a second one."

Have you checked out the film yet? The official synopsis for the film reads: "In spite of their many differences, Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur."

