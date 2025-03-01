The 65-year record that could be broken at the 2025 Oscars

The Academy Awards has a long tradition of providing memorable and defining moments in Hollywood – and the 2025 ceremony will be no different. Adrien Brody, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, could break a 65-year record if he takes home the award. Find out more below.

Back in 1960, Charlton Heston set a record for the longest screentime for a Best Actor winner, with two hours and one minute for his role in Ben-Hur. But Adrien could smash this record by almost seven minutes if he were to walk away with the award, having been on-screen in The Brutalist for two hours and eight minutes.

© Universal Pictures Adrien Brody is nominated for his role in The Brutalist

Adrien currently boasts the fourth longest screentime for any nominee in the Best Actor category. Denzel Washington leads the pack with two hours and twenty-one minutes for Malcolm X, followed by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is on screen in The Wolf of Wall Street for two hours and 21 minutes, according to Screen Rant.

As well as breaking a record, it's possible that Adrien could make one if he wins the Oscar. The King Kong star is currently the youngest ever Best Actor winner, having picked up the award when he was 29 for his performance in 2002's The Pianist.

© Universal Pictures Adrien will win his second Oscar if he is successful this year

This year marks Adrien's second nomination and if he wins again, he'll become the first person to win the lead actor category with his first two nominations. He'll join a small group of actors with a 100 per cent success rate for two or more nominations, including Hilary Swank, Kevin Spacey, Christoph Waltz and Mahershala Ali.

It's a tough competition this year. Adrien will go up against Timothée Chalamet for his performance in A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Conclave star Ralph Fiennes and The Apprentice's Sebastian Stan.

© AFP via Getty Images Timothée Chalamet is nominated for his performance in A Complete Unknown

If Timothée wins, he'll take Adrien's record as the youngest-ever winner and would be just ten months younger than The Brutalist star when he won in 2002.

Reacting to his nomination, Adrien wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to all my peers and colleagues at the Academy for this extraordinary honor. For almost four decades, I've experienced the peaks and valleys of being an artist.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Adrien is currently the the youngest ever Best Actor winner

"It's given me perspective and a tremendous appreciation and respect for this moment."

In The Brutalist, Adrien plays a Hungarian-Jewish architect who moves to America after surviving the Second World War and the Holocaust.