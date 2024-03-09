Oscars 2024: Everything you need to know from how to watch to who's hosting and timings

The biggest night in Hollywood is almost upon us with the 96th Academy Awards taking place on Sunday. The brightest stars of the film industry will touch down in Tinseltown for the prestigious event, which will celebrate the very best in film over the past year – and the competition is tougher than ever.

The Oscars never fails to entertain, often producing jaw-dropping viral moments that sweep the internet overnight - let's not forget the Chris Rock–Will Smith slapping incident in 2022.

But what can film fans expect this year? Here's the ultimate guide to the 2024 Oscars. Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about who's hosting, and how to watch and more.

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host for the fourth time, having previously fronted the show in 2017, 2018, and 2023.

Jimmy was back at the helm in 2023 following Will Smith's slapgate during Chris Rock's stint the previous year.

© Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for the fourth time

It's no surprise show bosses have gone with Jimmy once again given the late night host's extensive presenting experience and popularity amongst audiences.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," the comedian joked in a statement.

Executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan said: "Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around."

How to watch the Oscars

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC at 7pm ET/4pm PT, with the ceremony set to last around three hours.

Film fans in the UK can tune into the live ceremony on ITV1 and ITVX. The show will also be available on STV and STV Player.

© Michael Blackshire The ceremony takes place on Sunday 10, March

Jonathan Ross will be hosting ITV's coverage of the event from 10.15pm. You can also catch all the red carpet action from 9.30pm on ITVX.

A 90-minute highlights episode will air on Monday, March 11 at 10.45pm on ITV1, revealing the ceremony's biggest moments for those who missed the show.

© Getty Emma Stone is nominated for Best Actress

Where are the Oscars taking place?

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

© Getty Hollywood's biggest stars will flock to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday

Who is nominated at the Oscars?

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominates this year's nominations with an impressive 13 nods, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon.

WATCH: Emma Stone stars in Poor Things

Like other awards ceremonies this season, there have been some notable snubs, including Barbie's Greta Gerwig for Best Director, Margot Robbie for Best Actress, and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor category.

Check out the full list of nominees here.