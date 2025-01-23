Biggest Oscar snubs of all time following surprising 2025 nominations

The 2025 Oscar nominations were announced on January 23 and there were a few surprises when it came to some big names being left off the list.

Despite months of buzz and predictions, stars like Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman didn't receive an Actress in a Leading Role nomination for their roles in Maria and Babygirl, respectively.

Selena Gomez also missed out on an Actress in a Supporting Role nod for her role in Emilia Pérez, although her song Mi Camino was nominated.

Daniel Craig was also snubbed from the Actor in a Leading Role list for his performance in Queer, despite being nominated for a Golden Globe, the Critics' Choice, and the Screen Actors Guild awards.

It's not the first time there have been snubs and surprises when it comes to the Academy Awards – see the biggest snubs in Oscars history below…

1/ 8 © Getty Images Alfred Hitchcock Late director Alfred Hitchcock gave the world some iconic films that are still used as a benchmark in Hollywood today, but despite five nominations – Rebecca (1940), Lifeboat (1944), Spellbound (1945), Rear Window (1954), and Psycho (1960) – he never won a single Oscar. Perhaps realizing their mistake, the Academy honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1968, but it was an underwhelming moment as he simply said: "Thank you, very much indeed," and then left the stage.

2/ 8 © Getty Audrey Hepburn Audrey Hepburn starred in My Fair Lady which has gone down as one of her most iconic roles. However, the Academy didn't appear to think so at the time, and she missed out on a Best Actress nomination for her role in the film at the 1965 awards. The snub was made even worse because it was Julie Andrews – who starred in the stage production and wasn't offered the film role – who picked up the Oscar for her performance in the rival musical Mary Poppins. Even Julie found Audrey's snub surprising, saying at the time: "I think Audrey should have been nominated. I'm very sorry she wasn't."

3/ 8 © Getty Images Steven Spielberg Steven Spielberg missed out on a Best Director nomination for his powerful movie The Color Purple at the 1985 awards – and despite the film earning 11 nods, it won none. He wasn't nominated for Jaws either, and despite his huge 80s hit E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial earning nine nominations in 1983, it only picked up awards in the technical categories.



4/ 8 © Getty Glenn Close Despite her incredible and varied body of work, the only award Glenn Close holds at the Oscars is being the most-nominated actress with no wins. She has been nominated eight times; four were for supporting roles in The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, and Hillbilly Elegy, and four for leading roles in Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Knobbs, and The Wife.



5/ 8 © Getty Images Amy Adams Amy Adams is hot on Glenn Close's heels – she's been nominated six times – for Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle, and Vice – but has still yet to win an Oscar.



6/ 8 Brokeback Mountain The Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal-led 2005 movie Brokeback Mountain made waves on its release but missed out on the Best Picture win at the 2006 awards, despite director Ang Lee picking up Best Director. Crash was given the honor, which was even a surprise to writer-director Paul Haggis, who said in 2015: "Was it the best film of the year? I don't think so."

7/ 8 © Getty Images Stanley Kubrick Stanley Kubrick directed some of the most iconic films throughout his career including Spartacus (1960), The Shining (1980), and Full Metal Jacket (1987) but he never won a Best Director Oscar despite four nominations.

