10 must-see Oscar 2024 moments you may have missed

The biggest night in Hollywood took place on Sunday night, marking the conclusion of what has been a very eventful awards season.
From Ryan Gosling's captivating rendition of 'I'm Just Ken' to Christopher Nolan doing bicep curls with his Oscar trophies, it was certainly a night to remember. But among all the glitz, glamour and celebration were some other moments you may have missed from the 2024 Academy Awards…
Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction
It wouldn't be the Oscars without a wardrobe malfunction, would it? And Emma Stone had the best reaction when her custom mermaid gown broke.
While making her way to the stage to accept the award for Best Actress, Emma mouthed to the camera: "My dress is broken!"
During her acceptance speech, the actress blamed her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling's epic performance of his hit Barbie ballad, 'I'm Just Ken'.
"I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken'," she said, getting a laugh from the audience.
At the post-show press room, Emma praised Ryan's performance yet again. "I genuinely do think I busted it during 'I'm Just Ken.' I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number just blew my mind and I was right there and I was going for it and things happened," she said.
Cillian Murphy's adorable kiss with his wife Yvonne
Cillian Murphy's wife Yvonne McGuinness was delighted for her husband after he was announced as Best Actor, and gave him a big kiss to celebrate his first Oscar win.
Watch the adorable moment in the video below.
Kirsten Dunst bumps into an Oscar
While Kirsten Dunst didn't take home an Oscar on Sunday, she certainly came close to taking one out whilst walking the red carpet!
Luckily, the star's husband Jesse Plemons was there to help her steady herself and the pair shared a sweet moment as they laughed it off together.
Paul Giamatti sheds a tear after Da'Vine Joy Randolph's big win
Paul Giamatti was on hand to help his co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph to the stage to accept the award for Best Actress.
While the actress, who picked up the gong for her role in The Holdovers, was clearly overwhelmed by her big win, Paul was there to offer his encouragement. As they both got up from their seats, the actor was spotted telling his co-star, "I'll help you up, okay?" How sweet!
Paul later became emotional while Da'Vine was giving her acceptance speech and was seen with a single tear rolling down his cheek as he clapped from the audience.
Anatomy of a Fall's Messi the dog claps from the audience
Messi the dog, who starred as emotional support dog Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall, almost stole the show with his surprise appearance at the star-studded event.
In a hilarious moment, the four-legged star appeared to be clapping for Robert Downey Jr after the Oppenheimer star's Best Supporting Actor win. While behind-the-scenes snaps revealed the use of two fake paws placed in front of the pooch, we know Messi would have been clapping if he could!
John Cena goes naked
John Cena paid homage to one of the most memorable moments in Oscars history when a naked man ran onto the stage at the 46th Oscars in 1974 while David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.
Wearing nothing but an envelope, which he held across nether regions, the WWE star made his way onto the stage to present the award for Best Costume Design to Poor Things.
"Costumes, they are so important," he told the audience after side-stepping his way across the stage. "Maybe the most important thing there is."
Jimmy Kimmel's shout-out to Bradley Cooper's mom
Despite speculation that Bradley Cooper might make his relationship with model Gigi Hadid red carpet official on Sunday, the actor adorably decided to bring his mom Gloria Campano as his date.
Host Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time in dragging the Maestro star during his opening monologue.
"Bradley, you brought your mom to the show tonight," said the late-night host. "Bradley brings his mother to every award show, right?"
He went on to ask: "It's very sweet but I guess the question is, how many times can one bring his mom as his date before he is actually dating his mom? Are you working on a movie about Freud right now and not telling us?"
Emma Stone's reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's Poor Things gag
It's safe to say Emma Stone wasn't too impressed with Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Poor Things on Sunday.
Following a montage dedicated to the film played out on screen, Jimmy made reference to the amount of nudity in the film. "Those were all the parts of Poor Things we're allowed to show on TV," he said.
The camera then panned to the actress, who turned and made a comment to her husband Dave McCary. While it's not been confirmed exactly what she said, some viewers speculated on social media, with some suggesting she said, 'Oh, my god,' while others thought the comment may have been a little more rude. What do you think?
Liza Koshy's red carpet fall
It wouldn't be the Oscars without someone stacking it on the red carpet and this year, it was Liza Koshy who took a tumble.
Of course, the social media star styled it out like a pro and continued strutting her stuff along the red carpet like nothing happened.
Billie Eilish's hilarious shout-out to her singing teacher
Billie Eilish picked up the gong for Best Song on Sunday and during her acceptance speech, took the opportunity to make a hilarious dig at her choir teacher.
After thanking her best friend Zoe for "always playing Barbies with me", she went on to credit two of her singing teachers. "I want to thank my choir teachers… Miss T, you didn't like me but you were good at your job."