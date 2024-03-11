10 must-see Oscar 2024 moments you may have missed

It wouldn't be the Oscars without a wardrobe malfunction, would it? And Emma Stone had the best reaction when her custom mermaid gown broke.

While making her way to the stage to accept the award for Best Actress, Emma mouthed to the camera: "My dress is broken!"

During her acceptance speech, the actress blamed her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling's epic performance of his hit Barbie ballad, 'I'm Just Ken'.

"I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken'," she said, getting a laugh from the audience.

At the post-show press room, Emma praised Ryan's performance yet again. "I genuinely do think I busted it during 'I'm Just Ken.' I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number just blew my mind and I was right there and I was going for it and things happened," she said.