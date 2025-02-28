The real reason Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death will not be revealed

Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death will remain undetermined. Her family has chosen not to proceed with an autopsy due to religious reasons.

According to Deadline, the medical examiner did not overrule this decision. No foul play is suspected, and authorities have stated that there is no ongoing criminal investigation.

WATCH: Michelle Trachtenberg's first scene in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Found unresponsive at home

© The CW Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl

Michelle, 39, was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on Wednesday. Her mother discovered her and immediately called emergency services.

Reports indicate she had recently undergone a liver transplant. However, no official link has been made between the procedure and her passing. She had reportedly been experiencing health issues in recent months, though no specific details have been disclosed.

Statement from family

© Getty Michelle Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on Wednesday

The family released a brief statement: "It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time."

Michelle was best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl. She also starred in films like Harriet the Spy, EuroTrip, 17 Again, and Mysterious Skin. Over her decades-long career, she earned praise for her versatility and ability to take on both comedic and dramatic roles.

Tributes from co-stars

© Getty Images 'Buffy' cast members Emma Caulfield, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Michelle online. Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a series of photos and wrote: "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live … for you."

Blake Lively, her Gossip Girl co-star, posted: "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%."

Amanda de Cadenet, a close friend, wrote about their recent conversations. "Seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive."

She later edited her post to remove personal details, but her message reflected the deep bond they shared and the struggles Michelle had faced in recent months.

A career remembered

© WireImage Michelle Tractenberg with her Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively

Michelle’s career spanned decades. She first gained fame as a child star in Harriet the Spy and later became widely recognised as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

She played Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, a role she reprised in the 2023 reboot. Her final major acting job was as the host of Meet, Marry, Murder in 2021, a true-crime docuseries exploring real-life criminal cases.

Colleagues and fans have recalled her as a fiercely dedicated performer with a sharp wit and a unique ability to make her characters unforgettable. Fellow Buffy co-star James Marsters described her as "fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person."

No criminal investigation

© WWD via Getty Images Michelle Trachtenberg at the 15 Years of Siriano Party on November 2, 2023

Authorities have confirmed there is no criminal investigation. "Criminality is not suspected. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death," the NYPD stated.

Michelle’s sudden passing has shocked the entertainment industry. Friends, fans, and former co-stars continue to share their condolences and memories online, highlighting her talent and impact on those around her.

