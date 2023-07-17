Today Show star Jill Martin has shared her breast cancer diagnosis. The NBC contributor, who has been a regular on the morning program since 2007, opened up to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie and viewers watching at home on Monday about the news.

Jill was visibly emotional as she was introduced by Hoda before stating: "This feels like an out-of-body experience." The 47-year-old continued: "I have been diagnosed with breast cancer six weeks ago. It's happened really fast, and I'll get my message [across] about why I'm here."

WATCH: Jill Martin in tears as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Jill then explained that there is a history of breast cancer in her family, with her mother having gone through a double mastectomy, but now in the clear, and her grandmother sadly passing from the disease. She then revealed how due to her family history, she was tested for the BRCA gene which is the gene that is linked to a higher likelihood of developing breast cancer.

"Even though my mother was tested for the BRCA gene and was negative, a doctor said six weeks ago 'Get the genetic test anyway', and I got the test, and it came back positive.

MORE: Today Show's Summer Shake-Up: where all your favorite stars are off to

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb showcases incredible singing voice during duet with Shania Twain

© NBC Jill Martin on NBC Today Show

"And so I was planning on getting the preventative surgery, that was my choice because I had a 60-90 percent chance of getting cancer. And when I went in for my scans to get the preventative surgery – and this was all in a matter of three weeks – they found cancer."

Jill then added: "That test saved my life. Had I not gotten the test, I wouldn't have gotten the scans and we would be telling a very different story. So, I feel super grateful."

© Getty Images Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb spoke to Jill on Monday

The TV star was then keen to get the facts across to viewers for clarity. "Let me be clear, my mother had breast cancer, she tested negative for the BRCA gene. They said to get tested anyway. I am positive, my father is positive, I always associated women got, but so many people I've spoken to have said 'I didn't know this was something men should be tested for'."

Jill then revealed that she doesn't yet know what her long-term treatment journey holds but will be undergoing more surgery later this week. Clearly overcome with emotion, she broke down in tears as she told her co-stars: "What I'm most sad about is watching my parents watch me go through this. That's what I'm most sad about."

© NBC Jill is a regular contributor on the Today Show

Jill has opened up further on the Today Show website where fans can read her personal essay detailing her diagnosis and story. She bravely writes: "If you are not familiar with this test, the BRCA1 and 2 genes, which I now know are inherited from your mother and father, are tumor-suppressing genes that are important for fighting cancer.

"Mutations to these genes can greatly increase your risk of developing certain types of cancer, especially breast, ovarian and prostate cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Jill is adored by fans for her work on the Today Show

You can read Jill's moving essay, here.

Meanwhile, after the interview, Savannah and Hoda and the rest of the Today Show team were quick to send their well-wishes and love to Jill. Hoda said: "Can we just say we love you very much, we cannot wait to see you on the other side of this.

"You are full of optimism and hope, I know that you're scared but you have a family here waiting for you to come back with open arms and you're in the best hands."