Meghan Markle's four-word response to Princess Diana's photo

Meghan Markle had a sweet four-word response after Drew Barrymore surprised her with a photograph of the late Princess Diana during a live TV interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in New York on Thursday (6 March) when Drew handed her a personal photograph of herself meeting Diana as a child.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore surprises Meghan Markle with a picture of Princess Diana

Drew, 50, told Meghan she was just seven when she met Prince Harry’s mother and described it as "the honour of my life".

"It means so much to me to have met such an incredible human being that transcended everything," Drew explained.

Meghan responded warmly upon seeing the picture, telling Drew: "Oh, my gosh, look at your little face. Oh, that’s so sweet."

She then added her four-word response, clearly moved: "That's really special, Drew."

The Duchess also promised Drew she would tell her husband, Harry, about the meaningful gesture: "I will tell H that, for sure."

Meghan shares family favourites

© Netflix Meghan Markle shared her love of cooking on With Love, Meghan

During the same appearance, Meghan discussed cooking, one of her favourite hobbies. The Duchess recently starred in the Netflix series With Love, Meghan, where she shares some of her family's favourite recipes.

However, royal fans have noted one particular recipe is missing from Meghan’s published collection—a one-pot pasta dish that Meghan described as a family favourite.

"When I make this, I make this for my family," Meghan explained during the first episode. "Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles, but I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox."

Mystery surrounds Meghan’s pasta recipe

© NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in With Love, Meghan

Fans have speculated why Meghan has not published the recipe online. The pasta includes spaghetti with lemon, kale, rocket, tomatoes, garlic and parmesan, topped with basil and chilli flakes.

Make-up artist Daniel Martin, who tasted the dish during the episode, praised it highly, describing it as "so [expletive] good."

Fans have since drawn comparisons to a popular one-pan pasta recipe by Martha Stewart. Martha’s version became famous several years ago and was recently updated online with the description: "The original and best."

Her recipe features similar ingredients, though it includes onions and red pepper flakes. Martha describes her version as "one of our most popular recipes," noting all ingredients are cooked in one pan without pre-boiling the pasta.

On social media platform X, fans quickly pointed out similarities between Meghan’s pasta and Martha’s recipe. One commented: "But this one pan pasta dish with kale is a Martha Stewart concoction," while another fan agreed: "That is Martha Stewart's recipe… and it is delicious."

Meghan’s passion for cooking

© Netflix Still of Meghan Markle from Netflix documentary

Meghan has always been open about her love for cooking. Before joining the Royal Family, she frequently posted recipes and cooking adventures on her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In one memorable blog post, Meghan recalled making homemade pasta for the first time, admitting it initially seemed daunting.

"It was time. I wanted to make homemade pasta, but it scared me. It seemed so complicated," she wrote.

Despite her concerns, Meghan succeeded in preparing a dish she described as "magical" and "unctuous," joking that she was ready to order pizza if it went wrong.

Instead, she concluded: "It was the magical unctuous pasta that made this meal not just a dinner, but a stamp in my passport."

Continued connection to Princess Diana

© Netflix Meghan Markle showing off her skills in the kitchen

Meghan and Harry have frequently spoken of their admiration for Princess Diana. Meghan’s heartfelt reaction to Drew’s surprise shows the continued importance Diana holds for the Sussexes.

Harry, 40, has previously shared that he sees his mother’s qualities reflected in Meghan, notably her compassion and warmth.

Fans praised Meghan’s genuine reaction during the show, with many describing the moment as touching.

With Love, Meghan is streaming now on Netflix.