BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst hits back at viewer criticism over appearance amid long-awaited return

Nina Warhurst has responded to criticism from a BBC Breakfast viewer after returning to the show following a seven-month absence. The business presenter signed off on maternity leave back in June last year before welcoming her third child, a daughter named Nancy, in July.

While most fans have loved having the fan-favourite journalist back on their screens over the past week, one viewer took to social media on Tuesday to comment on Nina's appearance.

WATCH: Nina Warhurst's new arrival announced on BBC Breakfast

"Nina I wish you would do something with your hair fluff it up it looks like it's been plastered down No offence intended," the viewer penned, prompting Nina's reply: "Ahhhhh it's good to be back!"

The 43-year-old's followers rushed to the comments section with support for Nina, with one person writing: "I was just thinking how utterly gorgeous you look, Nina. I presume some people have nothing better to do with their time but find things to criticise. I'd say if you've nothing nice to say keep quiet eh?" while another commented: "No pleasing some people, great to have you back Nina."

© Instagram Nina Warhurst responded to viewer criticism of her hair

A third fan penned: "Recognised your voice before I even saw the screen! Welcome back, lovely to see you looking well, and your hair looks lush."

Nina returned to the Breakfast studio in Salford's Media City last Wednesday. Upon her return, the presenter said it was "lovely to be back", but admitted she was missing her little girl at home. "I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she told hosts Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell. "And best baby in the world! I know everyone thinks their baby is the best one, but sorry guys, mine actually is."

© BBC Nina returned to BBC Breakfast last week

Nina shares her little girl with her husband Ted, who she married back in 2014. As well as Nancy, the couple, who live in Manchester, share two young sons: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

Nina isn't the only BBC Breakfast star who recently returned to screens following a period of absence. Sally Nugent was back on the red sofa on Tuesday following two weeks off.

The TV star shares Nancy with her husband Ted

Taking to Instagram ahead of her return to work, Sally revealed that she had been enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. Sharing some snaps from her trip, including one of the star sporting a stunning one-shoulder dress, she penned in the caption: "Home from a dreamy holiday and excited to get back to work. We've got a busy 2024 for you! See @bbcbreakfast soon."

Sally's New Year getaway came after a busy time for the star, who competed in the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special following weeks of training with dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

While Sally scored a whopping 38 points for her stunning Foxtrot, she ultimately lost out to EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and his dance partner Nancy Xu, who were crowned the Yuletide champions.