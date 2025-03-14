This Morning star quits after 33 years – read statement

Vanessa Feltz has announced she is leaving her long-standing role on This Morning after 33 years.

The 63-year-old has been a regular contributor to the ITV show, having first appeared on the programme in 1992.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Vanessa Feltz is leaving This Morning

The broadcaster told the Daily Star newspaper: "I've been on This Morning since 1992. It's been a long time.

"But I'm now doing my own show and I can't do both."

Praising her colleagues for supporting her decision, Vanessa said: "When I told everyone I wouldn't be able to do the show anymore, they were lovely about it.

The broadcaster is hosting a new show on Channel 5

"I heard from Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby immediately and the bosses were charming," she continued, adding: "I'll miss working with them all."

Vanessa is stepping away from This Morning to focus on her new daytime show, Vanessa, which will launch on Channel 5 on March 24.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and I couldn't be more excited. It feels marvellous," she said.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Vanessa has appeared on This Morning for 33 years

After Vanessa's show was first announced, the TV star shared her excitement in a statement. "I cannot wait to get started on this sparkling adventure with Channel 5. This show is all about YOU – your stories, your opinions, your emotions, and your triumphs. Television’s never been so real, honest, or unpredictable."

She continued: "Life isn't perfect, so let’s not pretend it is – let’s help each other out, have a giggle, and make every show a conversation worth having so kick off your shoes and come and join me for lunch, relax with a bit of me time and let’s have a ball!"

The new show promises to be "appointment-to-view, heart-warming, hard-hitting, straight-talking television", which will see Vanessa hold open and honest discussions about everything from relationships and parenting to gossip and fashion.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Vanessa encouraged her followers to tune in. "Vanessa starts on @channel5_tv at 12.30 Monday 24th March," she wrote. "I'd love you to join me for lunch. Relationships, parenting, dating, divorce, love, friendship, fashion, lifestyle, gossip and fun in a politics-free zone. Please join me, ring in and share the laughter."

Vanessa's followers congratulated the star in the comments section, including TV personality Lizzie Cundy, who wrote: "Yay! Huge congratulations darling! So exciting."