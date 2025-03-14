Michael Strahan throws his hands up as he's ignored on GMA while co-hosts receive surprise

Michael Strahan was the odd-man-out on Good Morning America on Thursday when he was left empty-handed during a moment his fellow co-hosts revelled in.

The TV anchor was sitting alongside Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos during a segment promoting North Shore Animal League's Tour for Life adoption event and they appeared excited when some little visitors joined them on set.

Three adorable puppies who needed a home were placed into the laps of the awaiting hosts — all except for Michael.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan's family life

The animal-loving star looked around to see when his puppy was arriving, only to have to dote upon the dog sitting on Robin's knee instead.

He threw his hands up in the air as if to ask "and where is mine?" The disappointment was clear but Lara swiftly moved the segment along, telling Michael bluntly: "You'll have to watch from afar."

© ABC/GMA Michael fussed over the dog sitting in Robin's lap instead

Michael has two dogs, Enzo and Zuma, who he dotes upon.

He once wrote a letter to his first pooch that read: Dear Enzo, I always thought I shouldn’t get a dog because I didn’t have enough time to take care of one. No time for walks and too many other distractions in life to make sure that a dog was cared for properly."

© ABC/GMA Michael waited patiently but to no avail

Michael continued: "When we got you the entire meaning of time changed. I love my time walking, playing and traveling with you. Opening the door to walk into the house fills my heart with joy. You have made time slow down, distractions go away and love fill my heart."

So much so that a few years later Zuma joined the family.

© Instagram Michael is a big dog lover

Zuma was introduced to Michael's audience in May 2023 when one of his twin daughters, Isabella, took to TikTok and Instagram to reveal they had a new puppy in their New York home.

"Everyone meet Zuma Strahan," the GMA host wrote while re-sharing Isabella's video. "New puppy so Enzo has a sister!! Welcome home!"

© Michael Strahan on Instagram Michael and his dog Zuma

Michael lives in New York City along with his partner Kayla Quick. They're empty-nesters with his two youngest children at college studying away from home.

Michael is also a devoted dad to Michael Jr. and his daughter Tanita who recently welcomed her first child.

© Instagram Michael is a proud father to his four children

He adores being a first-time grandpa and opened up during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he confessed: "It's a different relationship [to that of his with his kids], and I love it," he continued. "And I cannot wait for him to grow up, to hang out and be that…younger grandpa, I hope," with Jimmy noting how cool it must be to have Michael Strahan as a grandfather. "Now it's cool, we'll see when he gets older," his guest joked.