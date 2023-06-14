GMA's Michael Strahan and girlfriend beam in photo as they deliver sweet family news - 'I'm so excited'

The Good Morning America host is a father-of-four and has been quietly dating Kayla Quick for seven years

Michael Strahan has kept his romance with model Kayla Quick under the radar for the seven years they've been dating but they stepped out together to deliver a message on Tuesday.

The GMA host looked overjoyed as he and Kayla reveled in the celebratory moment involving his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella.

The latter featured in a video as she graduated from high school and Michael couldn't wait to share the news with fans.

Taking to Instagram he added a photo with both daughters by his side, dressed in beautiful white gowns.

Kayla looked radiant in a white top with billowing sleeves as she proudly flanked the 18-year-olds in a rare photo. "Out high school and on to USC," he wrote. "So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you!#GirlDad."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Fans congratulated Isabella and also asked about her twin, who graduated last week. At the time, the TV host was equally as proud as he added a photo with Sophia and wrote: "My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke.

He concluded: "Congrats Sophia!! Love you!#GirlDad."

© Instagram Michael's daughters are close with his girlfriend Kayla

It'll be a huge change for Michael who will become an empty-nester once his two youngest leave home. Despite being close, they're veering off on their own paths with Isabella earning herself a place at University of South California and Sophia headed to Duke University in North California.

Michael won't be alone at his home in New York as his longtime girlfriend will be supporting him all the way.

© Photo: Getty Images The GMA star with his family on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The couple have reportedly been together since 2015, though they have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. She stepped out recently though to support Michael when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kayla, who is 33, founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells single-packet powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

© Photo: Getty Images Kayla has been a big part of raising Isabella and Sophia

Though she doesn't appear to have her own social media accounts, she makes occasional appearances on her business' Instagram page to promote the wellness drinks.

She also featured in a campaign with Isabella for Michael's coconut water, 100 Coconuts and the ad can be seen in the video above. Kayla wowed in a crop top and sweat pants while the teen showed off her model-physique in casual shorts and an ab-baring sweater.

© Photo: Instagram His girls are all grown up and headed to college

Fans weighed in and wrote: "Looks amazing. Cannot wait to try it," while Michael also commented: "Two of my favorite humans and my favorite Coconut Water! Perfect combo."

The brand captioned the video on Instagram: "Magic Monday’s always start off right with a fresh 100 Coconuts in your smoothie."Michael is a doting dad to four children.

© Photo: Getty Images Michael and Kayla will be empty-nesters now

Prior to welcoming his twin daughters, with his ex-wife Jean Muggli in 2004, the former NFL star had already become a father with the birth of his daughter Tanita Strahan, and son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr.

