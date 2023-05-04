GMA's Michael Stahan's model twin daughters as you've never seen them before

Michael Strahan's striking daughters, Isabella and Sophia, have become the focus of an incredible piece of artwork leaving fans wowed.

The teenage twins have already made their mark in the modeling world for several different campaigns, but their latest look is a far cry from previous appearances.

Aspiring artist, Colin MacKinnon, created an incredible sketch of the sisters and shared the black-and-white imagery on Instagram.

Isabella also posted the artwork on her stories and fans were blown away by the beautiful picture of the siblings whispering to one another. "Fantastic," added one, as another simply wrote: "WOW".

Last year, Michael was left in disbelief as his youngest children turned 18. Alongside videos and photos of the pair, he wrote: "I can’t believe my babies are 18!! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan! So proud of the two of you and can’t wait to party and celebrate tonight! Until you tell me, 'dad it’s time for you to go home!' LOL."

The montage showed images of him through the years with his girls and also dancing up a storm on TikTok.

Michael has four children and adores being a dad, but admits that it's not always easy.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, the former NFL star gushed over Isabella and Sophia.

However, he admitted that it was "tough" parenting them now that they were older, especially as they have boyfriends.

Michael shares his twins with ex-wife Jean Strahan, and is also father to older children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with Wanda Hutchins.

In addition, Michael is a doting stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of his children.

Michael's twins are growing up fast and are both becoming stars in their own rights thanks to their aspiring modeling careers. They'll also leave him as an empty-nester later this year as they're expected to attend college.

