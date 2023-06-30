GMA's Michael Strahan shares photos showing unexpected family resemblance – fans are in shock

Michael Strahan surprised fans on Thursday by taking to social media to show off a surprising family resemblance. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram in order to share some photos of him sat with his dog Zuma, and as the former NFL star highlighted in his caption, his new pet pooch seemed to share a talent for mimicking his mood.

"Zuma and I are in sync with our facial expressions LOLOL," the 51-year-old wrote alongside two photos. In one, both he and Zuma were smiling at the camera, meanwhile in the second they both appeared to be staring off to the middle distance engrossed in a similar level of introspection.

© Michael Strahan on Instagram The GMA host noticed he and Zuma were in sync while relaxing at home on Thursday

"Two beautiful smiles!" one fan responded to Michael's pictures, meanwhile several more expressed how cute the post was. "So cute. The dog too," one person cheekily added. As others shared their surprise and adoration for the sweet family snap, several people also had questions for the daytime TV star.

"I hope Enzo is okay with this," one said in reference to Michael and his family's older dog. "Where's Enzo? I'm telling," another joked. Others appeared to have missed Michael's daughter's memo in May that the family were welcoming a new pub into the house.

© Michael Strahan on Instagram Michael's hilarious photo with his new pet pooch Zuma

"New dog??" questioned one, more surprised by Zuma's presence than Michael's funny observation about their appearance. Most seemed to know about the new arrival though, with one gushing diplomatically: "Both Enzo and Zuma are adorable."

As previously mentioned, Zuma was introduced to Michael's audience in early May when one of his twin daughters, Isabella, took to TikTok and Instagram to reveal they had a new puppy in their New York home. "Everyone meet Zuma Strahan," the GMA host wrote while re-sharing Isabella's video. "New puppy so Enzo has a sister!! Welcome home!"

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Michael Strahan with his daughters Isabella and Sophia

Michael lives in New York City along with his partner Kayla Quick, and his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, both 18, from his past marriage to Jean Muggli. The proud father of four children in total, the former New York Giants legend will soon however be in need of some extra company around the house, as both Isabella and Sophia are preparing to head off to college and leave the star as a permanent empty nester. Isabella is heading off to the University of South California, and her sister Sophia is heading to Duke University in South Carolina.

Recently, Michael shared an insight into his 'new life' with puppy Zuma and older friend Enzo. "I think Enzo is being a nice older brother and making Zuma feel like she has a chance. #MyNewLife," he captioned a video of the two having a play fight over a tug of war toy.

WATCH: Michael's recent insight into how life will go on after his twins leave home

Fans loved the video of the two pets, again taken from within the Good Morning America anchor's luxury Upper West Side apartment, which showed how much in just under two months the two dogs had bonded. Just as in the case of Michael's recent photos of him with Zuma on the couch, the comments section was filled with compliments on how cute his canine family members are.