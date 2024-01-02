Kelly Clarkson sends personal message to police following eventful concert

Kelly Clarkson ended the year 2023 on stage, in front of adoring fans in Las Vegas. The award-winning star left her new hometown of New York City to perform at her Chemistry: An Intimate Evening residency, and it was quite eventful!

The Kelly Clarkson Show host found herself helping to marry a couple, Brian and Marcello, who had been together for 15 years and were hoping for her to assist them.

What's more, Kelly went on to thank the police for all their efforts in keeping everyone safe during the night.

Taking to Instagram, the American Idol alum wrote: "Thank you to all the men and women of the @lvaa.las.vegas for keeping the community safe for this New Year's Eve celebration. We love you Las Vegas, had such a great night! Happy New Year!" In an audience video from the show, Kelly can be heard talking to Brian and Marcello after they caught her attention on stage.

"Oh, it is tonight! With me!" she said excitedly as she asked them about their wedding. The couple had an officiant with them, who took Kelly's microphone to declare the happy couple married.

Kelly Clarkson shared a personal message to the police following her NYE concert in Las Vegas

"By the power of Kelly Clarkson's show, Las Vegas, New Year's 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband," they said.

Kelly then approached the officiant's mom, and told her: "Look what your baby just did!" Kelly's residency supports her 10th studio album, Chemistry, which was released in 2023.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson ended up year on a high

She kicked it off in July, and played an additional two at the end of December. She is scheduled to conclude it with another two shows in February.

It was certainly an eventful year for Kelly, who moved her family from Los Angeles to New York City over the summer. She has since been hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show from there, and is loving every minute of it.

© NBC The singer had an eventful 2023

It's not known exactly where Kelly and her two children, River and Remington, have moved to in NYC, but she previously mentioned that she's near the park.

On her family's move, the 41-year-old told USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!"

"I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.

© Getty Kelly moved her show to New York City in 2023

Her year ended on a high when at the beginning of December, The Kelly Clarkson Show took home two awards at the Daytime Emmy Awards - Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Host.

What's more, the star made headlines after one of her social media team members, named Jake, was subject to an online blunder, after he was asked by another team member to post a thank you message on Kelly's social media accounts in response to the wins.

Kelly Clarkson is loving life in NYC

"Jake, do you mind getting this up for Kelly tonight?" the beginning of the caption read. While this part of the message was quickly deleted, Kelly chimed in the comments section with a quick-witted response to the error.

She wrote: "And just a personal thank you and shout out to Jake for just simply killing it I have never laughed so hard!! We all love you, Jake ha!"

The star's reply went down a treat with fans, with many finding the scenario hilarious. "We all love Jake, he wins the internet tonight," one wrote, while another commented: "Jake deserves a raise!" A third joked: "Did you write this too, Jake?"

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly Clarkson with her daughter River Rose

The now infamous thank you message from Kelly read: "@daytimeemmys. Thankyou so much!!! I am so proud of my whole team for our wins tonight!! Thank you to all of the people that started this show with us and to all of those who joined us this season! Thank you to all of the guests and fans that take time out of their lives and schedules to come hang with us! We are beyond blessed, and grateful, and so thankful for our new family and friends at 30 Rock who have been so supportive of our new home."

Kelly's team member, Jake, has since earnt his own fan base, as after the star shared a photo of her team collecting the awards on her behalf at the LA-based awards ceremony, many comments asked "which one is Jake?"

