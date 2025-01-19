Kelly Ripa's only daughter Lola, 22, is beaming as she makes exciting announcement about the year ahead

Kelly Ripa's only daughter Lola is becoming a star in her own right, and she has a bright future ahead of her!

The only daughter of the soap alum and husband Mark Consuelos is making waves in the music industry, and is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Over the weekend, Lola took to Instagram to share a series of new photos of herself smiling from ear to ear while focusing on her music.

In one picture, she was seated on a couch dressed in a bright pink striped top teamed with white jeans and sneakers, while writing down lyrics in a notebook.

In another image, she was seen recording music while holding a mic, while joined by a friend. The pair were making music at home, with a corner of the lounge having been transformed into a studio.

In the caption, Lola wrote: "new year new music 2025555." Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "I can't wait to hear this!" while another wrote: "So excited!" A third added: "Go Lola!"

Lola has released several singles already. In 2022 her debut single Paranoia Silverlining was met with rave reviews. This was followed by Divine Timing in 2023, and most recently The Watcher in 2024.

The talented musician splits her time between New York City and London, where she is inspired to record her music.

Lola's parents Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of her and have been huge supporters of her music career.

Chatting to People in 2022 following her debut single, Lola said of her parents' opinion on her music: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured." Kelly and Mark's children are all creative.

Their oldest son Michael, 27, is a talented actor, living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin, 21, is a drama student at the University of Michigan, where he is also a member of the wrestling team.

Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."