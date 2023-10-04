Kelly Clarkson announces long-awaited return from 'new home' with two children

Kelly Clarkson is back! The singer will be returning to TV with the newest season of her NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, now that the WGA strike has ended.

In a new promotional image shared on the show's Instagram page, which saw a delighted Kelly pose against a colorful backdrop, it was revealed the show will return to the air on October 16.

What's more, this is the first season of the show to film completely from its new home in New York City, as season five moves from Los Angeles to the Big Apple.

Kelly, 41, has been preparing for her move to New York ever since her Las Vegas residency, in support of her album Chemistry, came to a close last month. Her talk show has been in pre-production while a new set was being constructed at the iconic 30 Rock.

"We're back y'all! All-new episodes begin Monday Oct. 16 from our new home in NYC!" the post read, and fans were left thrilled.

One commented: "YES! I'm missing the show and the Kellyoke!" while another said: "Yayyyyyyyyyy. Fall can OFFICIALLY start now. Thank you for waiting and honoring those that work with you!!" and a third added: "Never been more excited about a talk show coming back in my life!!!! The queen is back y'all!"

© Getty Images "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will return for season five on October 16

In a statement, Kelly gushed: "I'm so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock. There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y'all ready?"

Kelly's two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, nine-year-old River and seven-year-old Remington, are moving to the big city with their mom.

Tracie Wilson, EVP, Syndication Studios and E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment, added in a statement: "We launched the past two season premieres in New York with great success.

"When the opportunity to bring the show under the same roof as Today, Seth, Jimmy, and SNL presented itself, we felt it was the perfect way to re-energize the show going into the fifth season."

Showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda stated: "We can't wait to welcome a vibrant audience to join us in studio. There will be lots of surprises and plenty of giveaways.

"Kellyoke fans can expect to see Kelly and her band perform impromptu duets with our 30 Rock neighbors and talent from Broadway, plus more Songs & Stories episodes with artists such as P!nk, Garth Brooks, and Chris Martin.

© Getty Images The show has been produced in New York before as well

"We'll also do our signature Good Neighbor segment, highlighting everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities."

The move was confirmed back in May, with an NBCUniversal spokesperson saying at the time that brand new studio space was being created for the show.

© Getty Images Kelly's two children are moving to New York City with her

The last two seasons of The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in New York, with season four taking place in the city for the entirety of its first week.

