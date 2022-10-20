Tim McGraw's daughters show support after mother Faith Hill's latest news The country stars are on cloud nine

Tim McGraw couldn't be prouder of his wife Faith Hill, as it was just announced that she had been nominated for a Women's Image Award.

Faith had been nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Made for Television Movie/Series for her role in 1883 alongside her husband.

What's more, it was a double dose of happiness for the pair, as their on-screen daughter, Isabel May, was also nominated for the same award.

They were nominated alongside Julia Roberts and Betty Gilpin for Gaslit, which will also compete against 1883 in the Outstanding Made for Television Movie/Series category.

Tim shared a sweet statement congratulating the pair for their nods, writing: "Congrats to @1883official and these incredible women for their @thewinawards nominations!!

"The most talented woman I've ever known @faithhill for outstanding actress, our 'daughter' Isabel May for outstanding actress, and @christinaalexandravoros for Scripted show Director. And #1883 for Outstanding Made for Television Movie/Limited Series."

Tim celebrated Faith's nod for 1883

While many began congratulating Faith, it was their daughters who led the charge, with Gracie quickly liking the post and Audrey dropping a flame and heart emoji.

A fan wrote: "Congratulations, Faith and Isabel both deserve it, amazing actresses," while another said: "Woo hoo....loved you both in 1883.....Faith this is well deserved."

A third even commented: "Faith was great in her role....but Isabel!! The entire cast was phenomenal really...I was so sad it had to end! Applause all around."

The pair received high praise for their acting in the Yellowstone spin-off that premiered last December, although many were left heartbroken when creator Taylor Sheridan announced 1883 would not return for a second season.

Their daughters quickly showed their support too

The country music power couple also occupy their time by being proud parents to Gracie, 25, an actress, Maggie, 24, who graduated with a degree in sustainability from Stanford University in 2021, and Audrey, 20, an aspiring actress and model.

